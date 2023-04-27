Emmett Till Accuser Carolyn Bryant Donham Dead at 88, Months After Grand Jury Declined to Indict on Kidnapping & Manslaughter Charges

Donham was in hospice care at the time of her death, it was revealed.

Up until last August, Donham had remained out of the public eye since 2004. At the time, she was seen at a small apartment community in Kentucky with her son, Thomas Bryant, and their pet shih tzu, living in obscurity during her final years.

It was that month when a Mississippi grand jury declined to indict Donham, the White woman who claimed 14-year-old Black teenager Emmett Till allegedly made improper advances before he was lynched in Mississippi in 1955.