Emmett Till Protesters STORM Senior Living Facility In Search For Woman Accused Of Ordering Lynch Mob On 14-Year-Old

Emmett Till protesters are hunting for Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman accused of ordering a lynch mob on the 14-year-old in 1955 and evading an arrest warrant for his murder. Radar has learned that a senior living facility in Raleigh, North Carolina, was put on lockdown after a group stormed the building on Wednesday in search of Donham, who is in her eighties.

Protesters descended on the scene, going room to room looking for her after the unserved arrest warrant was uncovered in a Mississippi basement nearly seven decades after Till's violent slaying.