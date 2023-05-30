Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Boyfriend Brian Glenn Divorce Battle With Ex Sealed From Public As Romance With Congresswoman Heats Up
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s right-wing producer boyfriend Brian Glenn’s divorce from his ex — that he filed weeks after the Controversial congressman split from her ex-husband — has been closed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brian and his now ex-wife Kerry Michelle Glenn have wrapped up their case.
Brian hit Kerry with divorce papers on October 14, 2022, in Collin County, Texas — only two weeks after Marjorie’s husband Perry Greene filed for divorce in Georgia Court.
Back in November, Glenn told Daily Mail that he was not responsible for Marjorie’s split from Perry.
“No, I do not have a romantic relationship with Marjorie Tylor Greene,' he told the outlet. 'My divorce has nothing to do with Marjorie Taylor Greene” Daily Mail published a series of photos of Marjorie and Glenn hanging out at her home.
Court records, obtained by RadarOnline.com, reveal Brian and Kerry asked the court to hide the proceedings from the public. The judge signed off on the request and the entire case is sealed.
Last year, Marjorie and Perry settled their divorce. They filed a consent final judgment and decree of divorce on December 22.
The filing noted that “all issues of property and liability division were fully settled by the Settlement Agreement entered by the parties on December 13, 2022.”
In April, Marjorie finally admitted that she was in a relationship with Brian — who is a program director for the Right Side Broadcasting Network.
“He's from the industry, so he is a great resource. He's explained a lot, like how things work and yeah, it's great,” Marjorie told Semafor. “So maybe I'm falling in love with the press.”
Marjorie’s relationship with Brian comes after she was accused of cheating on her husband during their marriage.
According to a report from Daily Mail, Marjorie had an affair with a man named Craig Ivey, who is known as a “polyamorous tantric sex guru.”
The outlet alleged she then had a romance with a gym manager named Justin Tway. Marjorie filed for divorce from Perrry but then reconciled.
The two then officially ended their marriage in 2022.