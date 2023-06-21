'Little B----': Majorie Taylor Greene Blasts Rep. Lauren Boebert During Tense Exchange on House Floor
A fiery dispute between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Lauren Boebert erupted on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives "over their competing resolutions" to impeach President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The animosity between the two reached a boiling point on Wednesday after Boebert made a stunning move in an attempt to force a vote this week.
Boebert sent some colleagues into a frenzy by introducing impeachment articles on Tuesday as a "privileged" resolution, giving it a shorter time frame to move forward.
"Republicans need to stick together and get this man out [of] office for his dereliction of duty on the Southern Border," she tweeted in support of her pursuit.
Her suggestion "undercut" Greene, The Daily Beast reported, fueling tension between them.
Greene apparently gave Boebert a piece of her mind while the House was voting this afternoon and C-SPAN cameras captured their interaction.
It was claimed that Boebert approached Greene and confronted her over "statements you made about me publicly."
Two sources told the publication that Greene then stood up and made an accusation against Boebert, which the Colorado lawmaker vehemently denied.
"I've donated to you, I've defended you. But you've been nothing but a little b---- to me," Greene allegedly told Boebert. "And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them."
Boebert allegedly fired back, "OK, Marjorie, we're through," to which Greene replied, "We were never together."
In a statement, Boebert addressed their rumored dispute and said, "Marjorie is not my enemy. I came here to protect our children and their posterity."
"Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our country," she added. "My priorities are to correct their bad policies and save America."
Greene also told The Daily Beast that "imitation is the greatest form of flattery."
Amid the rising tensions, Speaker Kevin McCathy is among those who have voiced their concerns with Boebert's resolution.
"I don't think it's the right thing to do," McCarthy told the press, having argued in a private meeting that it's vital for impeachment resolutions to go through the committee process.