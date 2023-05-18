Process Server Delivering Divorce Papers To GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert's Husband Claims To Have Photographic Evidence Of Alleged Angry Meltdown

The process server tasked with delivering divorce documents to Lauren Boebert’s husband is speaking out for the first time, and only RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details of his alleged frightening encounter with the “extremely angry” Colorado man.

Mike Estep, 44, said Jayson Boebert was “absolutely” surprised by the divorce papers and so infuriated by his estranged wife’s action he unleashed two dogs on the process server.

And Estep told RadarOnline.com he has the pictures to prove it!