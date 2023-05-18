Process Server Delivering Divorce Papers To GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert's Husband Claims To Have Photographic Evidence Of Alleged Angry Meltdown
The process server tasked with delivering divorce documents to Lauren Boebert’s husband is speaking out for the first time, and only RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details of his alleged frightening encounter with the “extremely angry” Colorado man.
Mike Estep, 44, said Jayson Boebert was “absolutely” surprised by the divorce papers and so infuriated by his estranged wife’s action he unleashed two dogs on the process server.
And Estep told RadarOnline.com he has the pictures to prove it!
“I've got pictures! -- I took plenty of pictures when I was there!” Estep told RadarOnline.com after learning the two-term Republican lawmaker’s estranged husband is trying to downplay his seething rage in the media.
“He asked me what I was doing on his property, and I said I was a process server and I had legal documents to serve him," Estep said recalling the April 25, 2023, incident.
"And he said, 'What are they?’ And I said it was a dissolution of marriage and he told me to ‘Get the f--- off his property!' that I was trespassing, and he was calling the law,” he added. "I told him I was paid to serve you papers and that's when he let the two dogs out.”
Lauren slapped her husband of 18 years and the father of their four children with divorce papers citing “irreconcilable differences” and describing the marriage as being “irretrievably broken” according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Estep, who said he saw Jayson sitting at a table cleaning a gun and swigging a tall glass of beer, admits he didn’t feel comfortable during the encounter. Jayson meanwhile claims the dogs posed “no threat” and that he was “upset” but he didn’t do “anything bad” to the process server.
“I did not know what I was being served for or if it was some crazy left-wing person coming to my house again,” Jayson told the Daily Beast via text. “I was not drinking, and I was not cleaning any gun. The divorce is sad, I did not expect this, I love her with every bit of my heart, she has been my soul mate and she is the mother of my Children.”
- Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Demands Child and Spousal Support From Estranged Husband In Messy Divorce
- 'Go Back Home, Harry': Megyn Kelly Ridicules Prince and Wife Meghan Over 'Near Catastrophic' Paparazzi Car Chase, Says It's 'Part of Life' in America
- 'Art Conservators Are Alarmed': Vladimir Putin Under Fire From Art World After Demanding Famous Russian Painting Be Moved
Estep told RadarOnline.com he thinks Jayson may be suffering from "anger management" issues and is a bit perturbed that Jayson is trying to act as if nothing happened.
"He's not innocent by no means," he told RadarOnline.com.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the gun-toting Colorado lawmaker not only blindsided Jayson with the divorce docs, but she is also demanding child and spousal support. She also thinks the children, ages 18 and 10, are better off living with her.
“The Petitioner (Lauren) has historically been the primary care provider and submits that it is in the children’s best interest that she continue(s) to be the primary residential custodian,” she said in court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.