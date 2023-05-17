Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Demands Child and Spousal Support From Estranged Husband In Messy Divorce

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert has demanded child and spousal support from her estranged husband Jayson, after apparently blindsiding him with divorce papers, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Citing “irreconcilable difference,” the two-term Colorado Republican slammed her husband with divorce papers after nearly two decades of marriage --- and she wants him to pay for her lavish Washington, D.C. lifestyle.

“The Petitioner (Lauren) has historically been the primary care provider and submits that it is in the children’s best interest that she continue(s) to be the primary residential custodian,” she said in court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com