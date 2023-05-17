Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Demands Child and Spousal Support From Estranged Husband In Messy Divorce
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert has demanded child and spousal support from her estranged husband Jayson, after apparently blindsiding him with divorce papers, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Citing “irreconcilable difference,” the two-term Colorado Republican slammed her husband with divorce papers after nearly two decades of marriage --- and she wants him to pay for her lavish Washington, D.C. lifestyle.
“The Petitioner (Lauren) has historically been the primary care provider and submits that it is in the children’s best interest that she continue(s) to be the primary residential custodian,” she said in court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com
The gun-toting politician goes on to request “child support” for their four kids, ages 18 to 10, and “spousal maintenance,” the court documents revealed. She asked the court to determine who pays the attorney fees and how their marital properties are going to be divided up, the court records show.
Lauren listed the date of separation as April 25, -- the same day Jayson was served with the divorce papers by a process server Michael Estep, who claims the unhappy hubby allegedly told him to scram and unleashed two dogs on his heels.
The estranged couple exchanged vows back in June 2005 after meeting at Burger King where the then 16-year-old future politician worked.
"I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process," she said in a statement. "I've always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage."
In a statement to MailOnline.com, Jayson seemed heartbroken by the split stating: 'I am torn by this a very sad thing. A horrible moment in my life.
“I love her too much to say anything bad about her. She is the mother of my children and my partner for the last 20 years. Please just let me have some peace.”
Jayson has yet to file an official response in court.