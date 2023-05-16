Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Files For Divorce After 18 Years of Marriage, Heartbroken Husband Was 'Extremely Angry' Upon Being Served

Boebert said she does not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of "respect for our children," adding that she will remained focus on her work "to represent the people of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District."

A process server claimed Jayson seemed to be caught off guard and was visibly upset when he received the docs, according to an affidavit of service, which stated that her now-ex was "extremely angry" to find out he was being served with Dissolution of Marriage papers and refused to accept them.

