Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Files For Divorce After 18 Years of Marriage, Heartbroken Husband Was 'Extremely Angry' Upon Being Served
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert is calling it quits with her longtime husband, Jayson, after nearly two decades of marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind her divorce.
The two-term Colorado Republican announced the news on Tuesday, noting that she made the decision with a "heavy weight on my heart."
Boerbert and her estranged spouse exchanged their vows back in June 2005 and they share four sons together. The pair first crossed paths when she was 16 and working at Burger King. Court docs list the date of the couple's separation as April 25.
"I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process," she shared in a statement. "I've always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage."
Boebert said she does not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of "respect for our children," adding that she will remained focus on her work "to represent the people of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District."
A process server claimed Jayson seemed to be caught off guard and was visibly upset when he received the docs, according to an affidavit of service, which stated that her now-ex was "extremely angry" to find out he was being served with Dissolution of Marriage papers and refused to accept them.
"He started yelling and using profanities, and told me that I was trespassing, and that he was calling the Sheriff's Office," the process server claimed. "I told him I was leaving the documents on the chair outside of the door, he closed the door then let the dogs out."
Jayson has since shared a statement with Daily Mail via text, revealing he is still trying to process his heartbreak. "I am torn by this a very sad thing," he wrote. "A horrible moment in my life."
"I love her too much to say anything bad about her. She is the mother of my children and my partner for the last 20 years. Please just let me have some peace," he added.