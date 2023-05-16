Your tip
‘The Bear’ Star Jeremy Allen White’s Estranged Wife Demands Primary Custody of 2 Kids, Spousal Support in Bitter Divorce

May 16 2023, Published 10:51 a.m. ET

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White’s estranged wife Addison Timlin has demanded the court award her primary custody of their 2 kids and for him to pay her monthly support, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As we previously reported, last week, Timlin filed for divorce from White after 3 years of marriage. The couple share daughters 4-year-old Era and 2-year-old Dolores.

The two first met on the set of a 2008 film Afterschool. The couple were first romantically linked in 2013 and they announced her first pregnancy in 2018. The two walked down the aisle in 2019.

In the petition, Timlin listed the date of separation as September 1, 2022. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

In addition, she asked for primary physical custody of their 2 kids and joint legal. She asked that Jeremy be awarded visitation.

Timlin demanded Allen be ordered to pay her monthly spousal support. She noted, “Petitioner is unsure of the exact identification of the separate property at this time, and will either amend this Petition or prove same at time of trial.”

Allen has yet to respond to the divorce in court.

The divorce came out of nowhere with Allen praising his wife during his Golden Globe acceptance speech earlier this year. He said, “I love you deep in my bones. Thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you've done."

After filing for divorce, Addison posted an emotional note about her life on Instagram.

"Being a single mom is not how I pictured it," Addison said. "It is so f------ hard. It is all out covered in s--- crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. It’s not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself “Don’t forget this" because there’s no witness by your side. It’s so painful. But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights.”

She added, “To live with young children is an eyes wide open, wondrous and joyful place to be, it’s to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same.”

