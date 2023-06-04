Your tip
Former WWE Star Takes DNA Test to Prove He's Not Rep. Lauren Boebert's Father After Decades of Paternity Squabbles

Jun. 4 2023, Updated 3:54 p.m. ET

Former wrestling star Stan Lane has taken a court-ordered second paternity test to prove that he is not the father of Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Despite the results of a paternity test in 1990 that showed he was not Boebert's father, doubts over its legitimacy arose when the lab worker who took his blood sample was convicted of taking a bribe to switch vials in another case.

Boebert's mother, Shawn Roberts Bentz, has always insisted that Lane is her daughter's biological father following a short fling in the 1980s.

Lane has worked both as a wrestler and a powerboat racing announcer. He allowed Boebert to handle his DNA sample to dispel any concerns.

The test results released on May 11th showed that Lane is not Boebert's biological father. The Republican politician tweeted about the results, quoting lyrics from the song Who's Your Daddy by Toby Keith.

The situation began early into Lane's wrestling career when he lived in Florida and worked for Florida Championship Wrestling. Following a short relationship with Bentz, he received a notice accusing him of being Boebert's father after her birth in 1986.

A court in Charlotte, North Carolina, ordered Lane to take a paternity test, which he did in 1990 when Boebert was three years old. The test proved that Lane was not her father, and he was no longer required to pay child support.

Despite the results, Bentz petitioned for the courts to investigate Lane.

In response, he agreed to take another paternity test, and he left the sample in Boebert's care to dispel any concerns about accuracy. When the test results showed that Lane was not Boebert's father, he issued a statement confirming the news to the wrestling news website PWInsider.com.

Lane holds no resentment against Boebert or her mother and wishes the Republican politician luck in finding her real father.

He said, "I wish Lauren all the best in her future endeavors. If she continues the search for her biological father, I hope she finds the answers she has been looking for.'

