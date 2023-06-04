Former WWE Star Takes DNA Test to Prove He's Not Rep. Lauren Boebert's Father After Decades of Paternity Squabbles

Former wrestling star Stan Lane has taken a court-ordered second paternity test to prove that he is not the father of Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Despite the results of a paternity test in 1990 that showed he was not Boebert's father, doubts over its legitimacy arose when the lab worker who took his blood sample was convicted of taking a bribe to switch vials in another case.

Boebert's mother, Shawn Roberts Bentz, has always insisted that Lane is her daughter's biological father following a short fling in the 1980s.