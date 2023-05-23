Cheating Scandal Explodes: Lauren Boebert Denies She Had an Affair With Country Singer Sean Feucht Before Sudden Divorce
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert shut down rumors that she was ever romantically involved with Christian country singer Sean Feucht on the heels of her sudden divorce filing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rumors have been swirling that Boebert had been in a fling with the guitar-strumming preacher, who previously made headlines for protesting COVID-19 and praising Donald Trump, after tweets surfaced showing the two posing alongside each other at various events.
In one of the viral videos gaining traction, the politician joined Feucht in a prayer circle on the main floor of the Capitol building as he performed songs of worship.
American Muckrakers, a political group hell-bent on getting the firebrand conservative removed from office, described Feucht as Boebert's "mystery boytoy," a claim the married father of four vehemently denied.
"This is false. And it's defamatory. I'm giving everyone making this accusation 24 hours to retract and apologize. If you don't, you'll hear from my lawyer," he replied via Twitter.
Boebert addressed the salacious claims in a recent interview, stating that her relationship with Feucht is strictly platonic.
"How can I be with a man with better hair than me?" she told the Daily Beast. "There is absolutely nothing romantic between Sean Feucht and I, nor has there been," Boebert added. "So he is a wonderful friend, and he and I have done a lot of events together."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Boebert's estranged husband, Jayson, was blindsided by the divorce petition which demanded child and spousal support, also citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split after 18 years of marriage.
"I did not know what I was being served for," he said. "I didn't even know what it was about."
"There's nothing ugly going on,” he told Colorado-based Westword.com in a statement via text. "Neither of us have moved on to other relationships. Lauren and I are still very devoted to each other and our family."
"This has been a difficult time the last few years," he shared. "Lauren loves to serve the people she works incredibly hard for and is extremely busy. I work very long hours as well and I take care of our boys. We both just want each other to be happy."