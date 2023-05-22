MAGA Pastor Threatens Lawsuit Over Claims Of Affair With Lauren Boebert After GOP Rep. Files For Divorce

Boebert responded to the rumor by telling the Daily Beast, “How can I be with a man with better hair than me?”

“There is absolutely nothing romantic between Sean Feucht and I, nor has there been,” she said. “So he is a wonderful friend, and he and I have done a lot of events together.”

Feucht, who recently made headlines for declaring his belief that God should “take over the government” during a conservative Pastors for Trump rally in Oklahoma, continued the war of words by claiming the bogus allegation is cheap swipe on his Christian nationalist beliefs.

“Anyone out there who thinks your slanderous lies & false accusations will deter or distract us from what God has called us to do hasn’t paid close attention to the last 3 years of our ministry…” posted Feucht, the founder of the Let Us Worship movement – a travelling ministry performing across the country.

“You are simply proving we are over the target,” he added. “And we won’t stop.”