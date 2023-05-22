MAGA Pastor Threatens Lawsuit Over Claims Of Affair With Lauren Boebert After GOP Rep. Files For Divorce
A MAGA-loving preacher is threatening to file a lawsuit against social media trolls accusing the married Bible-thumper of allegedly engaging in a hot-and-heavy affair with firebrand GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The unsubstantiated claim against pastor Sean Feucht erupted on Twitter shortly after the Boebert slapped her husband of 18 years and the father of their four children with divorce papers citing “irreconcilable differences.”
American Muckrakers, a political group vying to get the firebrand conservative removed from office, posted a half dozen photographs of Boebert posing at various events with the caption calling him Boebert’s “mystery boytoy.”
As the pictures made the rounds on social media, Feucht, a guitar-playing preacher and married father of four, fired back threatening to take legal action.
“This is false. And it’s defamatory,” Feucht states in a May 19 Twitter post. “I’m giving everyone making this accusation 24 hours to retract and apologize. If you don’t, you’ll hear from my lawyer.”
Boebert responded to the rumor by telling the Daily Beast, “How can I be with a man with better hair than me?”
“There is absolutely nothing romantic between Sean Feucht and I, nor has there been,” she said. “So he is a wonderful friend, and he and I have done a lot of events together.”
Feucht, who recently made headlines for declaring his belief that God should “take over the government” during a conservative Pastors for Trump rally in Oklahoma, continued the war of words by claiming the bogus allegation is cheap swipe on his Christian nationalist beliefs.
“Anyone out there who thinks your slanderous lies & false accusations will deter or distract us from what God has called us to do hasn’t paid close attention to the last 3 years of our ministry…” posted Feucht, the founder of the Let Us Worship movement – a travelling ministry performing across the country.
“You are simply proving we are over the target,” he added. “And we won’t stop.”
RadarOnline.com was unable to get in contact with Feucht, who lists his Sean Feucht Ministries (SFM) in Washington, D.C. even though his home is listed in California.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Boebert’s husband, Jayson, 42, was blindsided by the divorce petition which demanded child and spousal support.
Speaking via text to the Colorado-based Westword.com, Jayson admits his estranged wife’s busy schedule away from home played a role in the separation. He also claimed infidelity was not a factor in their split.
"There's nothing ugly going on,” he told the outlet. "Neither of us have moved on to other relationships. Lauren and I are still very devoted to each other and our family."
He added: "This has been a difficult time the last few years. "Lauren loves to serve the people she works incredibly hard for and is extremely busy. I work very long hours as well and I take care of our boys. We both just want each other to be happy."