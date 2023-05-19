Tale of the Tape: Shocking 911 Recordings Show GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert's Husband's Rampaging Against Neighbors

The explosive 911 tapes come as the conservative firebrand used her Twitter account to defend her estranged husband, claiming he didn’t destroy a resident’s mailbox during the alleged August 4, 2022 fracas or get hostile with the process server.

The heart-stopping incident emerged as RadarOnline.com revealed another alleged encounter last month between an “extremely angry” Jayson Boebert , 42, and the process server tasked with delivering the divorce papers.

Just months before GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert filed for divorce, her husband allegedly went on a road-rage rampage in his Colorado neighborhood, according to the shocking 911 tapes heard by RadarOnline.com .

“There is a domestic situation happening right in front of my driveway…. It’s Lauren Boebert’s j------ husband, Jayson, he’s running over my mailbox right now,” the unidentified 911 caller said, before screaming “Stop, you j------!!! Get the f--- outta here!”

But the terrifying 911 tapes and a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office incident report show police were dispatched to the Silt, Colorado enclave where Jayson allegedly went ballistic after neighbors confronted his ATV-riding son for going 50-mph in a 25-mph residential zone.

“The stories reported about the process server , and even Jayson running over a mailbox are a complete lie,” she wrote in a May 17 tweet.

“C’mon man, what are you doing, what did we do wrong, I live here!” the caller is heard screaming at Jayson.

The neighbor also told the dispatcher that Boebert’s ATV-riding son seems to have the same issues as his father.

“His kid was racing up and down our 25 mile-an-hour street doing 50 miles-an-hour on a Razor (ATV) and then he told my neighbor to f--- off when he came out to tell him to slow down," the frantic caller tells the dispatcher.

The boy later returned riding shotgun in the mailbox crushing a Ford F-150 pick-up truck with his dad.

"And the next thing, we know his dad Jayson comes down her trying to claim that somebody took a swing at his kid – and nobody did," the frantic caller tells the dispatcher," the man told the dispatcher. “But this guy Jayson Boebert is as dumb as a post, this guy is so irrational, so irrational. He just got chest to chest, face to face looking to fight and we’re talking about everybody in the neighborhood.”