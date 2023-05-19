Tale of the Tape: Shocking 911 Recordings Show GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert's Husband's Rampaging Against Neighbors
Just months before GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert filed for divorce, her husband allegedly went on a road-rage rampage in his Colorado neighborhood, according to the shocking 911 tapes heard by RadarOnline.com.
The heart-stopping incident emerged as RadarOnline.com revealed another alleged encounter last month between an “extremely angry” Jayson Boebert, 42, and the process server tasked with delivering the divorce papers.
The explosive 911 tapes come as the conservative firebrand used her Twitter account to defend her estranged husband, claiming he didn’t destroy a resident’s mailbox during the alleged August 4, 2022 fracas or get hostile with the process server.
“The stories reported about the process server, and even Jayson running over a mailbox are a complete lie,” she wrote in a May 17 tweet.
But the terrifying 911 tapes and a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office incident report show police were dispatched to the Silt, Colorado enclave where Jayson allegedly went ballistic after neighbors confronted his ATV-riding son for going 50-mph in a 25-mph residential zone.
“There is a domestic situation happening right in front of my driveway…. It’s Lauren Boebert’s j------ husband, Jayson, he’s running over my mailbox right now,” the unidentified 911 caller said, before screaming “Stop, you j------!!! Get the f--- outta here!”
“C’mon man, what are you doing, what did we do wrong, I live here!” the caller is heard screaming at Jayson.
The neighbor also told the dispatcher that Boebert’s ATV-riding son seems to have the same issues as his father.
“His kid was racing up and down our 25 mile-an-hour street doing 50 miles-an-hour on a Razor (ATV) and then he told my neighbor to f--- off when he came out to tell him to slow down," the frantic caller tells the dispatcher.
The boy later returned riding shotgun in the mailbox crushing a Ford F-150 pick-up truck with his dad.
"And the next thing, we know his dad Jayson comes down her trying to claim that somebody took a swing at his kid – and nobody did," the frantic caller tells the dispatcher," the man told the dispatcher. “But this guy Jayson Boebert is as dumb as a post, this guy is so irrational, so irrational. He just got chest to chest, face to face looking to fight and we’re talking about everybody in the neighborhood.”
The neighbors also claimed Jayson may have allegedly been drinking alcohol.
“I’m sure he’s loaded to the hilt. Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. She’s loaded. They all have guns,” one neighbor told a 911 dispatcher. “He just got chest to chest, face to face, looking to fight.”
“Jayson’s probably drunk. You could probably get him for a DUI, he just drove down here,” the caller said.
David Wheeler, the founder of the political group American Muckrakers, which provided the 911 tapes and police report to RadarOnline.com, filed a complaint with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office after the Sheriff’s Office failed to arrest Jayson.
“Boebert's neighbors were clearly terrorized by Jayson Boebert,” he told RadarOnline.com. “All you need to do is listen to the 911 recording. The neighbor clearly says Jayson is backing over their mailbox and you can hear the terror in his voice.”
“Maybe Lauren should apologize instead of continuing to insult her neighbors by calling them liars."
Deputy Walt Stowe, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the incident did occur and that officers responded to the area.
“There were no arrests at that time or subsequently for that matter,” he told RadarOnline.com.
As Radaronline.com previously reported, process server Mike Estep claims an “extremely angry” Jayson allegedly told him, “Get the f--- off my property!” after being blindsided by the divorce papers.
Then, after refusing the accept the legal documents, Jayson allegedly unleased two dogs on Estep who told RadarOnline.com: “He’s not innocent by no means.”
Lauren slapped her husband of 18 years and the father of their four children with divorce papers citing “irreconcilable differences” and describing the marriage as being “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents.
Lauren also used her Twitter account to defend the two dogs that allegedly threatened Estep.
“Our own home security footage shows he didn’t 'sick dogs' on the process server,” she wrote. “The dogs were outside when the server pulled up, they never showed aggression toward him, nor did he appear afraid of them.”