Lauren Boebert Criticizes John Fetterman's 'Casual Friday' Press Conference Outfit, 'There's Just No Excuse'

The 53-year-old Freshman Senator is famous for his leisurely attire, sporting casual, loose-fitting hoodies and shorts throughout his campaign against Dr. Oz during the 2022 Senate election.

Many wondered whether he would continue wearing his iconic outfit once he got to DC, but, for the most part, the Senator's worn a suit and tie to nearly every Senate hearing he's attended - besides his first appearance in the chambers last month.

He decided to dress down for the recent press conference inside the Capitol Building, addressing reporters in a white Carhartt sweatshirt, grey workout shorts, and running shoes while his colleagues Bernie Sanders, Ed Markey, Peter Welch and Jeff Merkley stood beside him, all wearing typical official attire.