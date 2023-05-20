Lauren Boebert Criticizes John Fetterman's 'Casual Friday' Press Conference Outfit, 'There's Just No Excuse'
Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert called Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman’s recent press conference outfit "unbecoming" of an elected official, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fetterman attended a Senate press conference opting to wear a hoodie and basketball shorts instead of a suit and tie. This set off the conservative representative from Colorado who took to Twitter to say, "John Fetterman redefined 'Casual Friday' on a Thursday morning."
"It's truly unbecoming for someone to show up like that to any job, let alone a job that only 100 people are elected to do," she continued. "There's just no excuse for it."
The 53-year-old Freshman Senator is famous for his leisurely attire, sporting casual, loose-fitting hoodies and shorts throughout his campaign against Dr. Oz during the 2022 Senate election.
Many wondered whether he would continue wearing his iconic outfit once he got to DC, but, for the most part, the Senator's worn a suit and tie to nearly every Senate hearing he's attended - besides his first appearance in the chambers last month.
He decided to dress down for the recent press conference inside the Capitol Building, addressing reporters in a white Carhartt sweatshirt, grey workout shorts, and running shoes while his colleagues Bernie Sanders, Ed Markey, Peter Welch and Jeff Merkley stood beside him, all wearing typical official attire.
During the conference, Fetterman called on President Joe Biden to use the 14th Amendment to avoid a default on the nation's debt and accused elected Republicans of trying to "turn the screws" on the people suffering across the country.
"We cannot let these reckless Republicans hold the economy hostage," Fetterman told the press.
The New York Times praised Fetterman for his casual look while he was campaigning, declaring him as one of their "most stylish" people of 2022. The outlet joked that the newly elected lawmaker was "going to bring Carhartt to the Capitol."
Fetterman only recently returned to the Senate after he checked himself into the hospital in February. He's been opening up about his battles with depression after winning his Senate seat to inspire those suffering to find the help and support they need.
