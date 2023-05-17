Disturbing: John Fetterman Borderline Incoherent During Questioning in Senate Hearing

Senator John Fetterman was borderline incoherent during questioning in a Senate hearing this week as he continues to suffer auditory processing issues following a stroke last year, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s concerning performance took place on Tuesday as he and his fellow lawmakers led a Senate Banking Committee hearing in connection to the crash of Silicon Valley Bank in March.

But Fetterman, who was the last senator to ask questions during the hearing, raised eyebrows after he struggled to give a coherent opening statement. The 53-year-old Democrat struggled further when it came time to question former Silicon Valley Bank CEO Gregory Becker regarding the crash earlier this year.

"So, I went up on the Internet, and it’s like, it did happen,” Fetterman said regarding reports Becker vacationed in Hawaii days after the SVB collapse. “It did happen. It did happen.” "And it’s in Fortune, the second-biggest bank in U.S. history collapsed and chose to go to Hawaii on that," he continued. "You know, I’ve never been to Hawaii and neither has my family. I guess I’ve never cranked, excuse me, crashed a bank."

Fetterman raised eyebrows further as he attempted to explain the consequences the SVB crash could have had on the nation’s economy if the government did not step in and bail the financial institution out of its collapse. "Do you believe that that is not outrageous that, no matter how deplorable your performance is, you are made as whole and all by…tax papers [taxpayers]," the Pennsylvania senator charged. "So what do yous believe?"

"It’s astonishing. That’s like if you have, I mean like, and they also realize is that now they have…a guaranteed way to be saved by, again, by no matter, by how?" Fetterman continued. "Isn’t it appropriate that this kind of control should be more stricter to prevent this kind of thing from going, or should we go on start bailing and sailing whoever bank regardless of how…their conduct is?"

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Fetterman has continued to struggle with auditory processing issues following a stroke he suffered in May 2022. The senator, who beat GOP rival candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz for the Pennsylvania Senate seat in November, also struggled with the same issues during the midterm campaign season.

Fetterman has regularly been criticized for his apparent inability to properly perform in his full capacity as a U.S. senator, although his spokesperson – Joe Calvello – has slammed those who criticize the senator as Fetterman continues to recover from his stroke. "We have been clear for literally months and months that John continues to have auditory processing issues due to the effects of his stroke,” Calvello told Fox News after Tuesday’s Senate hearing. "If sickos on the internet want to keep making fun of John for recovering from a health challenge, that’s between them and their consciences.”