Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Scolded for Her Lack of 'Decorum' After Insulting a House Committee Witness

The hearing was titled "Death by a Thousand Regulations: The Biden Administration's Campaign to Bury America in Red Tape" and was presided over by Kentucky GOP Rep. James Comer, who has been leading investigations into President Joe Biden and his family.

During the hearing, Boebert argued with Professor Sally Katzen, a witness for the Democrats and Professor of Practice and Distinguished Scholar in Residence at the New York University School of Law. Boebert accused Prof. Katzen of living in a $2.5 million home and not understanding the issues regular Americans faced.

Prof. Katzen objected to this personal attack and asked Boebert to refrain from casting aspersions on her. Committee Chair Rep. Jamie Raskin also intervened and requested members to maintain the decorum and integrity of the hearing.