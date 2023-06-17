Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Scolded for Her Lack of 'Decorum' After Insulting a House Committee Witness
Democratic Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett criticized Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert for her disrespectful behavior towards a witness during a hearing held by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The hearing was titled "Death by a Thousand Regulations: The Biden Administration's Campaign to Bury America in Red Tape" and was presided over by Kentucky GOP Rep. James Comer, who has been leading investigations into President Joe Biden and his family.
During the hearing, Boebert argued with Professor Sally Katzen, a witness for the Democrats and Professor of Practice and Distinguished Scholar in Residence at the New York University School of Law. Boebert accused Prof. Katzen of living in a $2.5 million home and not understanding the issues regular Americans faced.
Prof. Katzen objected to this personal attack and asked Boebert to refrain from casting aspersions on her. Committee Chair Rep. Jamie Raskin also intervened and requested members to maintain the decorum and integrity of the hearing.
Crockett apologized on behalf of the committee and slammed Boebert for her unprofessionalism.
"This committee runs my pressure up," the Texas Congresswoman told those in attendance. "I do come prepared to committee, and then there's always somebody from this side that does something ridiculous that throws me all the way off. So. Oh, Jesus!"
Crockett, who is legally trained and has passed several bar exams, corrected Boebert's misinformation about the impact of regulations on small businesses. The witness appreciated her actions.
The hearing aimed to scrutinize the Biden administration's policies and their impact on small businesses. While the hearing was meant to be a constructive and informative discussion, Boebert's behavior derailed the proceedings.
Back-and-forth confrontational and disrespectful discourse during Congressional hearings has become a recurring trend in recent years as more elected officials from the extremes of both parties continue to grow.
Last month, during a House Oversight Committee meeting, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also derailed the proceedings by ranting about Hunter Biden and his relationships with prostitutes.
Also, during a recent Senatorial meeting about childcare and the teaching of race, Oklahoma Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin got into a heated back and forth with a witness where he said, "I don't want reality," before claiming that he "misspoke" and told the Teamsters leader, "Shut your mouth."
