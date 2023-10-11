U.S. Taxpayers Have Funded $400 Million in 'Developmental' Projects for Hamas Since 2008: Report

The State Department's humanitarian agency, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), was responsible for funding the various Gaza Strip development projects.

The hundreds of millions sent to Hamas are now under scrutiny after the group launched a devastating and highly advanced surprise attack against Israel. Thousands were killed and Israeli citizens were kidnapped in the siege over the weekend.

Though USAID defended the funds as humanitarian assistance, critics and lawmakers claimed U.S. taxpayer dollars were misused.