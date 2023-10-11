Cyberattack: Pro-Hamas Hackers Launch Fake Rocket Alerts and Knock Israeli Websites Offline in Latest Israeli Strike
Pro-Hamas hackers reportedly launched a series of fake rocket alerts and knocked several Israeli websites offline this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest startling development to come after the Palestinian militant group launched an unprecedented terrorist attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, Hamas also reportedly launched cyberattacks against the already devastated country.
According to the Washington Post, the cyberattacks were carried out by various pro-Hamas groups that each have their own motives and methods.
One of the most significant measures taken by the Palestinian militant group was the suspected preparation for a cyberattack organized by a group called Storm-1133 earlier this year.
Storm-1133 reportedly targeted energy, defense, and telecommunications companies inside Israel using fake LinkedIn profiles. They reportedly posed as software developers and project managers to send malware to employees while they also installed “back doors” for future communications.
Meanwhile, other cyberattacks launched by pro-Hamas hackers were reportedly aimed to sow confusion and alarm in Israel following Saturday’s strike in Gaza.
The pro-Hamas hacker groups allegedly launched dozens of denial-of-service attacks at government and private websites operating out of Israel. Although the cyberattacks caused the websites to go offline temporarily, the strikes apparently did not cause any lasting damage.
The Jerusalem Post – which serves as a major source of reporting on the escalating conflict between Hamas and Israel – was one of the most heavily targeted websites.
The denial-of-service attack against the Jerusalem Post website reportedly began on Sunday morning and continued through Monday night.
According to the Post, this cyberattack was claimed by Anonymous Sudan – a group that has previously launched cyberattacks against Microsoft services.
- Secret Team Tasked With Protecting Putin From Mockery & Memes Portraying Russian Leader As Dwarf, Crab Or 'Hitler Wannabe'
- 'Do Not Amplify': Twitter Kept 'Secret Blacklist' Of Topics & Accounts To Keep From Trending Prior To Elon Musk's Takeover Of Platform
- FBI Warned Twitter Of Hunter Biden 'Hack-And-Leak' Operation During 'Weekly' Meetings Before Platform Suppressed Laptop Story
Anonymous Sudan is reportedly known for supporting causes important to Muslims, and the group is thought to be allied with the Russian nationalist hacking group KillNet. Some experts speculated that both Anonymous Sudan and KillNet might be fronts for Russian government services.
AnonGhost, yet another pro-Hamas hacker group, also claimed responsibility for an attack on an Israeli app that warns residents of incoming rocket strikes.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
The group reportedly sent fake rocket alerts and even claimed that a nuclear bomb was heading towards Israel earlier this week.
That attack was confirmed by analysts at security companies Group-IB and Recorded Future, which discovered that the hackers had abused an application programming interface to send the alerts to make it appear as if the incoming rockets were legitimate military information.
Alexander Leslie, an analyst at Recorded Future, noted that the false missile alerts during such a tense time between Hamas and Israel could have dangerous consequences.
“For those who did use that specific application prior to its removal from the Google Play Store — there are obvious security and safety risks for false missile alerts at a time like this,” Leslie warned.
“It is a serious escalation in targeting and intent, regardless of its impact,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Israel declared war against Hamas after the Palestinian militant group launched an attack that killed more than 1,200 people and injured at least 2,700 more on Saturday morning.