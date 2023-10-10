Disturbing Dashcam Video Shows Nova Festivalgoer Being Shot Point-Blank by Hamas Militant While Another Is Dragged Away by the Collar

Another festivalgoer pretended to be dead behind a car, only lifting his head for a moment to check his surroundings before a terrorist shot him point-blank.

Moments later, his lifeless body is stripped of its possessions before militants rummage through belongings left in the car, removing all items from one of the luggage.

The footage was recorded nearly three hours into the attack, Daily Mail reported, documenting the black smoke billowing into the sky as sirens blared in the background. It wasn't until the six-hour mark that the Israeli army arrived at the devastated site.