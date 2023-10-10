Disturbing Dashcam Video Shows Nova Festivalgoer Being Shot Point-Blank by Hamas Militant While Another Is Dragged Away by the Collar
Sickening dashcam footage captured the chaos that unfolded after Hamas militants infiltrated the Tribe of Nova festival just two miles from the Gaza border on Saturday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 30-second clip first showed a young man being dragged by the collar across the screen to an unknown fate.
Another festivalgoer pretended to be dead behind a car, only lifting his head for a moment to check his surroundings before a terrorist shot him point-blank.
Moments later, his lifeless body is stripped of its possessions before militants rummage through belongings left in the car, removing all items from one of the luggage.
The footage was recorded nearly three hours into the attack, Daily Mail reported, documenting the black smoke billowing into the sky as sirens blared in the background. It wasn't until the six-hour mark that the Israeli army arrived at the devastated site.
More than 260 people, mostly young partygoers, were gunned down at the festival held in the name of peace. Hamas killers came in the sky on paragliders and jeeps filled with gunmen stormed the site.
"We heard sirens and rockets, tons of rockets," attendee Millet Ben Haim, 27, told the Washington Post. "We started running; we didn't know where to go."
"Nobody knew what to do. I took the car keys from a friend of mine that was really wasted and got as many people in the car as possible and started driving like crazy," Haim shared. "The people who stayed, most of them got kidnapped or murdered."
German tattoo artist Shani Louk, who was in her 20s, was reportedly paraded partially naked by Hamas militants. Her mother said on Tuesday that she may still be alive, citing unnamed Palestinian sources.
Noa Argamani, a 25-year-old student, was seen desperately pleading "Don't kill me" as she was driven off to an unknown location.
The group has since announced that it will execute hostages one by one in retaliation for any new Israeli bombing of civilian houses without warning.
Abu Obaida, spokesperson for Hamas' armed wing, said, "We have decided to put an end to this and as of now, we declare that any targeting of our people in their homes without prior warning will be regrettably faced with the execution of one the hostages of civilians we are holding."
Around 900 people, including 73 soldiers, were killed in Israel, and 493 people killed in Gaza, according to media on each side on Monday, NBC reported as the death toll continues to grow.