'This F---ing Maniac': Mary Trump Attacks Donald Trump, Accuses Ex-president Uncle of Causing Hamas Attack Against Israel
Mary Trump recently attacked Donald Trump and accused her ex-president uncle of causing the Hamas attack against Israel over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump’s niece spoke out on Monday after the former president claimed that the “same people who raided Israel” are “pouring into” the United States via the southern border.
“The same people that raided Israel are pouring into our once beautiful USA, through our TOTALLY OPEN SOUTHERN BORDER, at Record Numbers,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday afternoon.
“Are they planning an attack within our Country?” the former president continued. “Crooked Joe Biden and his BOSS, Barack Hussein Obama, did this to us!”
Mary Trump quickly responded and called her uncle a “f---ing maniac.” She also suggested that Trump inadvertently provided Hamas with Israel’s national security secrets via Vladimir Putin and Iran.
“This f---ing maniac likely gave Putin (who gave Iran, who gave Hamas) Israel's national security secrets,” Trump’s niece wrote. “Plus, he divulged highly classified information about our nuclear subs to an Australian cardboard guy.”
“Why is he still allowed to roam free?” she added.
According to Mediaite, the first part of Mary Trump’s tweet likely referred to a May 2017 meeting then-President Trump held in the Oval Office with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Russian Ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak.
Trump was accused of providing Lavrov and Kislyak with classified information derived from Israeli intelligence, and multiple sources raised the possibility that the classified information could be passed to Iran.
“Mr. Trump’s boasting about some of Israel’s most sensitive information to the Russians could damage the relationship between the two countries and raises the possibility that the information could be passed to Iran, Russia’s close ally and Israel’s main threat in the region,” the New York Times reported at the time.
Trump’s niece also cited a recent report that alleged that the former president shared sensitive information about U.S. submarines with an Australian billionaire named Anthony Pratt.
Pratt allegedly repeated Trump’s remarks to at least 45 individuals – including six journalists, 11 employees of his company, ten Australian officials, and three former Australian prime ministers.
“Pratt told Trump he believed Australia should start buying its submarines from the United States, to which an excited Trump – 'leaning' toward Pratt as if to be discreet – then told Pratt two pieces of information about U.S. submarines,” the bombshell report published last week detailed. “The supposed exact number of nuclear warheads they routinely carry, and exactly how close they supposedly can get to a Russian submarine without being detected.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Mary Trump’s post about her “f---ing maniac” uncle this week came after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented terrorist attack against Israel in Gaza on Saturday.
The attack left at least 11 Americans and more than 900 Israelis dead, and Israel subsequently declared war against the Palestinian militant group.
Meanwhile, former President Trump condemned the attack and claimed that it “never would have happened” if he was still president.
“The atrocities we’re witnessing in Israel would never have happened if I was president, would never have ever happened when I was commander in chief,” Trump said on Sunday.