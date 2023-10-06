Donald Trump Shared Sensitive Nuclear Submarine Secrets with Foreign Billionaire: Report

The news of Trump's alleged disclosure comes from the accounts of sources who spoke to ABC News.

The outlet claims that Pratt discussed the topic of submarines with Trump, suggesting that Australia should start buying them from the United States.

In response, Trump reportedly leaned in, appearing discreet, and shared two specific pieces of information about U.S. submarines. He allegedly revealed the exact number of nuclear warheads they routinely carry and how close they can get to a Russian submarine without being detected.