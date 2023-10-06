Donald Trump Shared Sensitive Nuclear Submarine Secrets with Foreign Billionaire: Report
Former President Donald Trump allegedly shared sensitive information about U.S. submarines with a foreign billionaire, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump reportedly spilled secrets with Anthony Pratt, an Australian billionaire and member of Trump's Palm Beach club Mar-a-Lago. Pratt, in turn, allegedly shared the information with numerous foreign officials, employees, and journalists, according to a bombshell new report.
The news of Trump's alleged disclosure comes from the accounts of sources who spoke to ABC News.
The outlet claims that Pratt discussed the topic of submarines with Trump, suggesting that Australia should start buying them from the United States.
In response, Trump reportedly leaned in, appearing discreet, and shared two specific pieces of information about U.S. submarines. He allegedly revealed the exact number of nuclear warheads they routinely carry and how close they can get to a Russian submarine without being detected.
After meeting with Trump, Pratt reportedly described the president's remarks to at least 45 individuals, including six journalists, 11 employees of his company, ten Australian officials, and three former Australian prime ministers.
These revelations concerning sensitive information about U.S. submarines have raised concerns among those privy to the story, including a former employee of Mar-a-Lago who expressed shock and concern over Trump's willingness to share such classified information.
"According to Pratt's account, as described by the sources, Pratt told Trump he believed Australia should start buying its submarines from the United States, to which an excited Trump – 'leaning' toward Pratt as if to be discreet – then told Pratt two pieces of information about U.S. submarines: the supposed exact number of nuclear warheads they routinely carry, and exactly how close they supposedly can get to a Russian submarine without being detected," the report claims.
Pratt has allegedly told investigators that he was unsure if what Trump had told him was real or simply bluster. As a result, Special Counsel Jack Smith's team is looking into these allegations in connection with Trump's ongoing classified documents case.
Neither Trump nor Pratt's representatives have commented on the ABC News story, leaving many unanswered questions about the veracity of these claims.
As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Trump is currently facing several indictments, including one of the handling and withholding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
The ex-Prez's legal team has demanded that the trial be postponed til after the 2024 Presidential election.
Trump's legal team claimed they have not yet received all the necessary records to adequately prepare for the trial date.
"The Special Counsel's Office has not provided some of the most basic discovery in the case," Trump lawyers Christopher Kise and Todd Blanche wrote in Wednesday's motion, according to the Associated Press.
"Given the current schedule," they continued, "we cannot understate the prejudice to President Trump arising from his lack of access to these critical materials months after they should have been produced."