Donald Trump's Legal Team Demands to Postpone Classified Documents Trial Until After 2024 Presidential Election

Donald Trump’s defense team once again sought to postpone the former president’s classified documents trial until after the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come amid the embattled ex-president’s myriad of legal woes, Trump’s team requested that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon push the classified documents trial back until sometime after next year’s presidential election on November 5, 2024.