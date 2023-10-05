Donald Trump's Legal Team Demands to Postpone Classified Documents Trial Until After 2024 Presidential Election
Donald Trump’s defense team once again sought to postpone the former president’s classified documents trial until after the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come amid the embattled ex-president’s myriad of legal woes, Trump’s team requested that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon push the classified documents trial back until sometime after next year’s presidential election on November 5, 2024.
Trump’s classified documents trial is scheduled for May 20, 2024, in Florida, and the former president’s team indicated that they are not yet fully prepared to defend the former president.
Trump’s legal team also claimed they have not yet received all the pertinent records needed to adequately prepare for the trial date.
“The Special Counsel’s Office has not provided some of the most basic discovery in the case,” Trump lawyers Christopher Kise and Todd Blanche wrote in Wednesday’s motion, according to the Associated Press.
“Given the current schedule,” they continued, “we cannot understate the prejudice to President Trump arising from his lack of access to these critical materials months after they should have been produced.”
Kise and Blanche also cited a number of scheduling conflicts that would allegedly interfere with Trump’s classified documents trial.
The embattled ex-president has another trial set for March 2024 in Washington, D.C. in connection to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and Kise is also representing Trump in a civil fraud trial currently taking place in New York.
Meanwhile, Special Counsel Jack Smith recently suggested that Trump’s team sought “unreasonable delays” in the classified documents case scheduled for May of next year.
Although Smith’s team acknowledged a “slightly longer than anticipated timeframe” regarding the delivery of records and evidence to Trump’s team, he also clarified that it was because Trump’s team currently lacks the “necessary read-ins to review all material” provided by the federal government.
By Friday afternoon, Trump’s team will reportedly have the needed materials to build a defense for the former president.
“This production will include certain materials that Defendants have described as outstanding, including audio recordings of interviews and information related to the classification reviews conducted in the case,” the federal prosecutors wrote last week.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s May 20, 2024 trial is connected to the former president’s allegedly illegal possession of classified documents after leaving office in January 2021.
The FBI recovered a large cache of classified material during a raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida in August 2022.
The discovery of classified material at Mar-a-Lago reportedly came after the embattled ex-president said he returned all of the classified documents to the proper entities.
Trump pleaded not guilty when he was indicted on 37 charges connected to the classified documents scandal on June 8, 2023. He has repeatedly denied committing any wrongdoing in the matter.