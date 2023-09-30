Special Counsel Jack Smith Seeks Limited Gag Order Against Donald Trump for Suggesting a Witness Be Executed

The motion, filed in the District Court for the District of Columbia, refers to a post made by Trump on his Truth Social platform on September 22.

In the post, the ex-president accused Ret. Gen. Mark Milley, the former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, of committing treason and suggested that he would have been put to death in the past.

"This guy turned out to be a Woke train wreck who, if the Fake News reporting is correct, was actually dealing with China to give them a heads up on the thinking of the President of the United States," Trump posted to his 6.3 million followers.

"This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!"