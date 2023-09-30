Special Counsel Jack Smith Seeks Limited Gag Order Against Donald Trump for Suggesting a Witness Be Executed
Former President Donald Trump is facing a limited gag order sought by Special Counsel Jack Smith in a motion filed on Friday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The motion, filed in the District Court for the District of Columbia, refers to a post made by Trump on his Truth Social platform on September 22.
In the post, the ex-president accused Ret. Gen. Mark Milley, the former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, of committing treason and suggested that he would have been put to death in the past.
"This guy turned out to be a Woke train wreck who, if the Fake News reporting is correct, was actually dealing with China to give them a heads up on the thinking of the President of the United States," Trump posted to his 6.3 million followers.
"This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!"
Milley is a witness in Trump's criminal case in Washington, D.C., where the ex-commander-in-chief is charged with attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The general served under Trump during that time.
The motion states, "On September 22, on Truth Social, the defendant falsely claimed that the retiring Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a witness cited in the indictment, had committed treason and suggested that he should be executed."
On September 23, on Truth Social, the defendant re-posted with the caption "What a mess!"
Trump also accused another witness, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, of engaging in a coverup to hide thousands of fraudulent votes.
Assistant Special Counsel Molly Gaston argued in the filing that there is no legitimate reason for the defendant to attack known witnesses and their anticipated testimony during his campaign.
This motion comes just two days after Judge Tanya Chutkan denied a motion by the former president's attorneys to recuse herself from the case.
Trump's motion was based on remarks she made while sentencing defendants involved in the January 6 Capitol riot.
The limited gag order sought by the Special Counsel aims to prevent the 66-year-old presidential hopeful from making false and damaging statements about witnesses involved in his criminal case. The motion argues that attacking known witnesses is unnecessary and serves no legitimate purpose for the defendant.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump isn't the only Republican calling for Milley to be executed.
Arizona Representative Paul Gosar released a disturbing homophobic newsletter earlier this month where he suggested that "In a better society, quislings like the strange sodomy-promoting General Milley would be hung."