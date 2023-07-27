Secret Lie Detector Test: Biden IRS Cover-Up Whistleblower Passes in Latest Blow to Embattled First Family
DEFINITIVE results from a lie detector test prove an IRS special agent was telling the truth when he charged government higher-ups wouldn’t let him follow leads that could have directly linked President Joe Biden to his son Hunter’s shady overseas business deals, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a remarkable interview with CBS News reporter Jim Axelrod, supervisory special IRS agent Gary Shapley claimed threads he uncovered as part of his investigation into the Bidens could have implicated the commander-in-chief in his family’s illicit cash-for-access scheme — but he was prevented from pursuing them.
“There are certain investigative steps we were not allowed to take that could have led us to President Biden,” he said. “We needed to take them.”
Shapley, a 14-year veteran of the tax agency, also claims Hunter, 53, repeatedly declared personal spending on prostitutes and sex club memberships as business expenses that could be counted as deductions against his total IRS tax bill.
“If this was any other person, he would have already served his sentence,” Shapley said after Hunter recently inked a no-jail plea deal on charges of willfully withholding taxes as well as fibbing on a gun ownership application.
In the wake of the explosive interview, The National Enquirer subjected Shapley’s taped responses to a lie detector test conducted by truth analyst Mike Sylvestre, whose DecepTech device can determine honesty by the level of stress detected in an individual’s voice.
The extraordinary device has been used by law enforcement and corporations to detect people lying during interviews. The results show Shapley was consistently being truthful when discussing his probe of the Bidens with Axelrod.
“I found him to be a very credible witness,” says Sylvestre. “The level of stress in his voice as he answered questions clearly indicated truthfulness.”
The lie detector results come shortly after Shapley blew the lid off the Bidens’ alleged global influence peddling operation in testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee.
Shapley said he uncovered a July 30, 2017, WhatsApp message where Hunter invoked his father while shaking down a Chinese national for cash as part of his investigation into the first son’s finances.
“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” Hunter wrote in a threatening message to business partner Henry Zhao. “Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight.”
Hunter then added: “I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”
What’s more, congressional investigators have turned up evidence showing that within ten days of Hunter’s message, Chinese rm CEFC Infrastructure Investment wired a total of $5.1 million to Hunter Biden’s law rm, Owasco, as well as a separate investment concern he had set up for himself.
The White House, for its part, has blasted Shapley’s testimony as “biased and politically motivated,” but Beltway sources say the response will do little to quell ongoing Republican efforts to probe the Bidens.
“This is far from over yet,” says an insider. “The truth will come out!”