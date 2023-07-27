Secret Lie Detector Test: Biden IRS Cover-Up Whistleblower Passes in Latest Blow to Embattled First Family

In a remarkable interview with CBS News reporter Jim Axelrod, supervisory special IRS agent Gary Shapley claimed threads he uncovered as part of his investigation into the Bidens could have implicated the commander-in-chief in his family’s illicit cash-for-access scheme — but he was prevented from pursuing them.

“There are certain investigative steps we were not allowed to take that could have led us to President Biden,” he said. “We needed to take them.”