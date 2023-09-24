Republican Congressman Paul Gosar Calls for General Mark Milley to be 'Hung' in Disturbing Homophobic Newsletter

The newsletter not only attacked Milley, but also made baseless claims suggesting that the FBI, the DHS, and other federal agencies allowed the U.S. Capitol to be attacked by Donald Trump's rioting supporters on January 6.

"After the riot was in full swing, the Chief’s request for National Guard was finally approved. But even after approval was given, General Milley, the homosexual-promoting-BLM-activist Chairman of the military joint chiefs, delayed," Gosar's newsletter read. "Of course, we now know that the deviant Milley was coordinating with Nancy Pelosi to hurt President Trump, and treasonously working behind Trump’s back."

"In a better society, quislings like the strange sodomy-promoting General Milley would be hung," it continued. "He had one boss: President Trump, and instead he was secretly meeting with Pelosi and coordinating with her to hurt Trump."