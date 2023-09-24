Republican Congressman Paul Gosar Calls for General Mark Milley to be 'Hung' in Disturbing Homophobic Newsletter
In a shocking display of violence and homophobia, Arizona Republican Representative Paul Gosar called for the hanging of General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The disturbing statement was made in a newsletter released by Gosar's Congressional office on Sunday.
The newsletter not only attacked Milley, but also made baseless claims suggesting that the FBI, the DHS, and other federal agencies allowed the U.S. Capitol to be attacked by Donald Trump's rioting supporters on January 6.
"After the riot was in full swing, the Chief’s request for National Guard was finally approved. But even after approval was given, General Milley, the homosexual-promoting-BLM-activist Chairman of the military joint chiefs, delayed," Gosar's newsletter read. "Of course, we now know that the deviant Milley was coordinating with Nancy Pelosi to hurt President Trump, and treasonously working behind Trump’s back."
"In a better society, quislings like the strange sodomy-promoting General Milley would be hung," it continued. "He had one boss: President Trump, and instead he was secretly meeting with Pelosi and coordinating with her to hurt Trump."
Milley reportedly made two calls to a Chinese general, one before and one after the 2020 election, in an attempt to defuse tensions between the two nations after China received intelligence that Trump would attack the country.
He later told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the calls were an effort to “de-conflict military actions, manage crisis, and prevent war between great powers that are armed with the world’s most deadliest weapons.”
The newsletter echoes a recent rant by former President Trump on his new social media platform, Truth Social, in which he also suggested that Milley should be executed.
In his post about Milley, Trump wrote, "This guy turned out to be a Woke train wreck who, if the Fake News reporting is correct, was actually dealing with China to give them a heads up on the thinking of the President of the United States."
"This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!"
According to Mediaite, there has been no response from Rep. Gosar or any official statement regarding his alarming remarks.
It is unclear how this incident will be handled within the Republican party or if any disciplinary action will be taken against Gosar.