Former BLM Leader Quietly Dumped From Multi-Year Streaming Deal After $3 Million 'Real Estate Shopping Spree'

Cullors intended on creating several dramas, comedies, documentary series and animated programming for children at the Hollywood studio, but no shows ever made it off the ground.

A source familiar with the studio's contract negotiations told the Post, "The studio signed an overall deal with BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors at some point in 2020."

The deal allegedly expired at the end of October 2022 and "did not result in any produced shows."