Former BLM Leader Quietly Dumped From Multi-Year Streaming Deal After $3 Million 'Real Estate Shopping Spree'
Warner Bros Television Group ended a multi-platform deal with the former leader of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors, after she failed to produce any shows in two years, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cullors intended on creating several dramas, comedies, documentary series and animated programming for children at the Hollywood studio, but no shows ever made it off the ground.
A source familiar with the studio's contract negotiations told the Post, "The studio signed an overall deal with BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors at some point in 2020."
The deal allegedly expired at the end of October 2022 and "did not result in any produced shows."
According to Variety, the unprecedented multi-year deal was meant to develop and produce original content directed toward black stories across Warner Bros' various streaming, cable and broadcast platforms. The agreement also included first-look options on animated and children's content as well as scripted and unscripted series.
The deal was meant to draw upon Cullors' experience as a leader of the BLM movement, which started in the courtyard of her Los Angeles home in 2013, to create content both to entertain and educate.
Back in January of 2022, Cullors told the Hollywood Reporter that she was working on a documentary about Native Americans' returning to their tribal lands, a scripted project about marijuana, and others on black female leaders and what she called "the toll" of life "under a system that doesn't see us."
The 39-year-old activist resigned from Black Lives Matter in the middle of her contract deal on May 2021. She left the organization a month after reportedly going on a $3.2 million real estate "shopping spree," buying several properties in California and Georgia.
"I've created the infrastructure and the support, and the necessary bones and foundation, so that I can leave," Cullors told the Post, adding that her departure had been in the works "for a while."
According to sources close to the former BLM leader, Cullors began refocusing on art projects in recent years, with gallery shows opening in Los Angeles in the last few months. She's also had artwork recently featured in an exclusive show at the prestigious Los Angeles Gallery.
