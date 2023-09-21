Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Prince Harry of Media': Donald Trump Attacks 'Woke' Howard Stern After Shock Jock Rips Ex-President

trump stern
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 21 2023, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share a clip from Fox News criticizing SiriusXM radio host Howard Stern for flip-flopping politically, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump's criticism comes as Stern has been making headlines with his opinions on various topics, including his refusal to support Trump.

Article continues below advertisement
aaa t
Source: mega

Howard Stern is proudly 'woke.'

In the clip Trump shared, Fox Across America host Jimmy Failla criticized the 69-year-old shock jock, calling him "woke" and attributed his downfall to the ex-president's success.

Failla highlighted the irony of the radio DJ's negative portrayal of Trump, considering their previous friendship and frequent appearances together on The Howard Stern Show.

"Donald Trump's media omnipotence broke Howard Stern. This is very important. Trump used to be on Stern's show every week. They were friends," Failla said in the clip. "So this idea that Trump was the worst guy who ever walked the face of the earth, why were you hanging out with him?"

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump attacked wounded veteran mark milley banned white house
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump shared a Fox News clip criticizing Howard Stern.

"Trump came along and had a similar act to Howard's in the sense that he was crass and vulgar, and he really did resonate with the little guy. And he rode that mentality all the way to the White House," the host continued. "It killed Howard because he was the king of all media. He had that 'super ego' of like, 'I'm the most important person to ever open their mouth in front of a microphone.'"

Failla went on to call the 90s shock jock "the Prince Harry of all media."

"It's 100% ego," he added. "The secondary level to this is politics from the standpoint of how he did so many things that were anti-woke."

The host then listed off a number of controversial moments from Stern's career, such as objectifying women and wearing blackface in sketches.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
howardstern
Source: mega

Howard Stern is accused of politically flip-flopping.

The Fox News clip and Trump's post followed Stern's recent comments coming out as "anti-Trump" and "Pro-Vaccine."

Stern responded to his critics calling him "woke," firing back with, "I kind of take that as a compliment."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

"To me, the opposite of woke is being asleep. And if woke means I can't get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender or I'm for the vaccine, dude call me woke as you f***ing want," Stern told his listeners.

"I am woke, motherf****r, and I love it. I want to be awake. I want to read legitimate news sources," the radio host continued. "Here's how woke I am. I believe the election was not rigged. I am woke. I think that's a compliment."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.