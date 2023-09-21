'Prince Harry of Media': Donald Trump Attacks 'Woke' Howard Stern After Shock Jock Rips Ex-President

"Trump came along and had a similar act to Howard's in the sense that he was crass and vulgar, and he really did resonate with the little guy. And he rode that mentality all the way to the White House," the host continued. "It killed Howard because he was the king of all media. He had that 'super ego' of like, 'I'm the most important person to ever open their mouth in front of a microphone.'"

Failla went on to call the 90s shock jock "the Prince Harry of all media."

"It's 100% ego," he added. "The secondary level to this is politics from the standpoint of how he did so many things that were anti-woke."

The host then listed off a number of controversial moments from Stern's career, such as objectifying women and wearing blackface in sketches.