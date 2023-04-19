Dept. Of Homeland Security Official Has Office Raided, Under Investigation For Suspected Security Violation
An official working for the Department of Homeland Security had his office raided this week in connection to a suspected security violation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking incident reportedly took place on Monday when federal police and security raided the DHS office of Brian Sulc.
Sulc serves as executive director of the Transnational Organized Crime Mission Center at DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis in Washington, D.C., and he reportedly remains on administrative leave as an investigation is carried out into his alleged security violation.
According to Rolling Stone, Sulc is accused of bringing his personal electronic device into the department’s secure office space – something that is strictly prohibited due to the sensitive and oftentimes classified material contained there.
After the federal police walked Sulc out for questioning on Monday, they reportedly left his office space sealed off in crime scene tape.
“He is a big deal,” one source with direct knowledge of the raid on Sulc’s office on Monday told Rolling Stone. “He does the border, all the big issues and crises. This is why this is all so shocking.”
The outlet also reported that Sulc is in charge of the DHS office that “produces intelligence assessments on border security, the opioid epidemic, and other high-stakes policy issues.”
After completing intelligence assessments on a number of policy issues, the assessments are then reportedly handed off and used to “inform policy decisions at the highest levels of DHS and elsewhere in the Biden administration.”
When asked about the raid on Sulc’s office by Rolling Stone this week, a spokesperson for the DHS confirmed the department is currently conducting an “inquiry” into a “reported security incident” at the Transnational Organized Crime Mission Center.
“DHS is committed to ensuring all operational security protocols are followed and is conducting an inquiry into a reported security incident,” the department’s spokesperson said in a brief statement.
“DHS will not comment on ongoing internal investigations,” they added. “DHS conducts its national security mission with adherence to the highest standards.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sulc’s alleged security violation came just days after another security violation led to dozens of classified Pentagon documents being leaked online in connection to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
That security breach was allegedly committed by a 21-year-old Air Force guardsman named Jack Teixeira.