Your tip
Radar logoRadar logo
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics

Biden's Disinformation Board 'Paused' By DHS Three Weeks After Launch

biden
Source: MEGA
By:

May. 18 2022, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The Department of Homeland Security Disinformation Governance Board, announced with great fanfare by the Department of Homeland Security on April 27, has been “paused,” according to the Washington Post.

Article continues below advertisement

The decision was made Monday and Nina Jankowicz, the 33-year-old academic chosen to head the agency, followed a day later with a draft resignation letter.

The reported confirmed Jankowicz officially resigned May 18.

“Nina Jankowicz has been subjected to unjustified and vile personal attacks and physical threats,” a DHS spokesperson told The Post. “In congressional hearings and in media interviews, the Secretary has repeatedly defended her as eminently qualified and underscored the importance of the Department’s disinformation work, and he will continue to do so.”

Article continues below advertisement

“The Board’s purpose has been grossly mischaracterized; it will not police speech,” the spokesperson continued. “Quite the opposite, its focus is to ensure that freedom of speech is protected.”

biden
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

The report deems Jankowicz's brief arc a classic example of how right-wing forces on the Internet operate. They identify a target such as Jankowicz, create a false narrative and then spread it via social media and the regular media.

A most ironic situation, in this case, given the fact that it was all about a Disinformation Governance Board.

Article continues below advertisement
mccarthy
Source: MEGA

There are also charges in the article against the Joe Biden administration. Various insiders said Jankowicz was “set up to fail” by the government's shaky messaging about the new agency and its subsequent inability to counter the malicious online campaign.

The Post article includes a comprehensive detailing of the disinformation campaign, which began with immediate charges by Jack Posobiec on Twitter that the board was an Orwellian “Ministry of Truth.” That line was picked up by Republican lawmakers, and spread from there.

Advertisement
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. Radar and RadarOnline are registered trademarks. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.