Donald Trump Fights Jack Smith's Request for Narrow Gag Order in January 6 Case: 'Reject This Transparent Gamesmanship'
Donald Trump fought back against Jack Smith’s request for a narrow gag order in the January 6 case against the embattled ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Smith requested a narrow gag order against Trump on September 15, the former president’s defense team filed a 25-page response in Washington, D.C. on Monday.
Trump’s team accused Smith and other federal prosecutors of using “inflammatory rhetoric” against the ex-president. They also again accused the Biden Administration of working to “silence” and “censor” its “most prominent political opponent.”
“Following these efforts to poison President Trump’s defense, the prosecution now asks the court to take the extraordinary step of stripping President Trump of his First Amendment freedoms during the most important months of his campaign against President Biden,” Trump's team wrote.
“The court should reject this transparent gamesmanship,” the filing read.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Smith filed a narrow gag order request against Trump with U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on September 15.
If granted, the gag order would limit what Trump could say about the 2020 election subversion case – a topic that has already made up a large portion of Trump's talking points while on the 2024 campaign trail.
"The defendant has an established practice of issuing inflammatory public statements targeted at individuals or institutions that present an obstacle or challenge to him," Smith wrote in his request earlier this month.
Trump’s team called Smith’s request a “desperate effort at censorship” and once again argued that a narrow gag order would prevent the ex-president from “telling his side of the story” on the 2024 campaign trail.
“The prosecution may not like President Trump’s entirely valid criticisms, but neither it nor this Court is the filter for what the public may hear,” his legal team wrote.
“If the prosecution wishes to avoid criticism for abusing its power, the solution is simple: stop abusing its power,” they continued. “The Constitution allows no alternative.”
Smith’s team reportedly has until Saturday to respond to Trump’s latest filing, at which point Judge Chutkan will schedule a hearing on the matter.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump lashed out at Smith after it was revealed Smith filed the narrow gag order request against the ex-president on September 15.
“I’m campaigning for President against an incompetent person who has WEAPONIZED the DOJ & FBI to go after his Political Opponent, & I am not allowed to COMMENT?” Trump fumed on Truth Social soon after the news of the request broke earlier this month.
“How else would I explain that Jack Smith is DERANGED,” the already embattled ex-president continued, “or Crooked Joe is INCOMPETENT?”