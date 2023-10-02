Donald Trump Slams $250M Fraud Case Before Walking Into New York Courtroom to Face Trial: 'Single Greatest Witch Hunt of All Time'
Donald Trump slammed his $250 million fraud case before entering the courtroom to begin the first day of the civil fraud trial against him this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
The startling offensive came on Monday morning as the embattled ex-president arrived at the New York City courthouse in lower Manhattan.
According to Trump, the civil fraud case filed against him, his children, and the Trump Organization by New York Attorney General Letitia James is the “single greatest witch hunt of all time.”
He also targeted the judge overseeing the fraud case, Judge Arthur Engoron, and described Engoron as a “rogue judge” who misevaluated the value of Trump’s multiple businesses and properties.
“This is a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time,” Trump charged on Monday morning in Manhattan. “We have a rogue judge who rules that properties are worth a tiny fraction of what they actually are.”
"We have a racist attorney general who is a horror show and who ran on the basis that she was going to get Trump before she knew anything about me,” he continued. “She used this to run for governor…she came back and said now I’ll go back to get Trump again.”
“This is what we have…it’s a scam and it’s a sham,” the embattled ex-president added before entering the courtroom.
“Just so you know, my financial statements are phenomenal.”
Trump’s remarks outside the courtroom on Monday morning came just hours after the former president attacked Judge Engoron and AG James in a late-night post published to Truth Social around 1 AM.
He once again called James “racist” in his late-night Truth Social post and described Judge Engoron as “unfair, unhinged, and vicious.”
“I’m going to Court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation against a corrupt and racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who campaigned on ‘getting Trump,’ and a Trump Hating Judge who is unfair, unhinged, and vicious in his PURSUIT of me,” the former president wrote roughly ten hours before appearing in court.
“He values Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, at 18 Million Dollars, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount,” Trump continued. “His valuations are FRAUDULENT in pursuit of Election Interference, and worse.”
“THIS WHOLE CASE IS A SHAM!!!” he concluded. “See you in Court – Monday morning.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Judge Engoron ruled last week that Trump committed fraud for years while building his Trump Organization real estate empire.
The ruling marked a significant development in Attorney General James’ civil fraud case against Trump in New York, and the former president could see his assets frozen and be prohibited from conducting business in the state if found liable.
AG James also reportedly seeks to slap Trump and the Trump Organization with a $250 million penalty.