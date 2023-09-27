'Angry & Hatred': Donald Trump Rages Against 'Deranged' New York Judge in Early Morning Rant Hours After Late-Night Meltdown
Donald Trump continued his attack against the New York judge who found him liable for fraud in a civil lawsuit brought by Attorney General Letitia James, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This week, Justice Arthur Engoron found that Trump did fraudulently inflate the value of his properties and other assets.
The judge found Trump and his business did commit fraud and that no trial was needed to determine that. The case is headed to trial on October 2 and the recent ruling helps James build her case for damages.
Further, the court ruled that Trump’s businesses in New York needed to be dissolved. The judge found that the ex-president and his sons Don Jr. and Eric created false valuations of the business and assets when it served them.
"That is a fantasy world, not the real world," the judge wrote.
"Today's outrageous decision is completely disconnected from the facts and governing law," Christopher Kise, a lawyer for Trump, said. "President Trump and his family will seek all available appellate remedies to rectify this miscarriage of justice."
Trump has not been pleased with the decision. Last night, he told his followers, “Today’s Ruling about a Company that has done a magnificent job for New York State fails to acknowledge the fact that Murder and all other forms of Violent Crime have reached record levels in New York State. Can you imagine ruling against me for having done business perfectly, and yet letting people go on a rampage on the sidewalks of New York?”
The ex-president wasn’t done. He woke up this morning and continued on his social media platform, Truth Social.
He said, “I have a Deranged, Trump-Hating judge, who RAILROADED this FAKE CASE through a NYS Court at a speed never seen before, refusing to let it go to the Commercial Division, where it belongs, denying me everything, No Trial, No Jury. He made up this crazy “KILL TRUMP” decision, assigning insanely low values to properties, despite overwhelming evidence.”
“AS AN EXAMPLE, HE VALUES THE MOST SPECTACULAR PROPERTY IN PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, MAR-A-LAGO, AT $18,000,000, WHEN IT IS WORTH POSSIBLY 100 TIMES THAT AMOUNT. His anger & hatred is politically motivated & unprecedented by those who watched! My actual Net Worth is MUCH GREATER than the number shown on the Financial Statements, a BIG SURPRISE to him & the Racist A.G., Letitia James, who campaigned for office on a get Trump Platform. While murderers roam the sidewalks of New York, my banks are happy, all loans are current, or paid off in full, sometimes early, with no defaults or problems of any kind,” Trump said.