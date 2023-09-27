'THIS IS NOT AMERICA!': Donald Trump Suffers Major Meltdown on Truth Social After Judge Rules He Committed Fraud in New York
Donald Trump suffered a major meltdown on Truth Social this week after a judge ruled that the embattled ex-president committed fraud in New York, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump’s Truth Social meltdown came on Tuesday afternoon shortly after Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that the former president defrauded banks and insurers while building his real estate empire.
Judge Engoron also ruled that Trump defrauded banks, insurers, and other entities by exaggerating his net worth “for years.”
Trump took to Truth Social and lashed out at both Judge Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James over the ruling.
“I have been unfairly sued by the Trump Hating Democrat Attorney General of New York State, Letitia James, over the false fact that I inflated my Financial Statements in order to borrow money from Banks, etc,” Trump fumed on Tuesday.
“The Judge in the case, Arthur F. Engoron, refused to allow this case to go to the ‘Commercial Division,’ where it belongs, because he is a Trump Hater beyond even A.G. James, who campaigned against me spewing horrible inflammatory statements which are False & Defamatory,” the former president continued. “I am not even allowed a Jury! The facts of this case are simple.”
Trump then listed off nearly half a dozen reasons why he does not believe he committed fraud in New York over the years.
“1) I AM WORTH MUCH MORE THAN THE NUMBERS SHOWN ON MY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS,” the embattled ex-president continued. “2) I DIDN’T EVEN INCLUDE MY MOST VALUABLE ASSET, MY BRAND.”
“3) THE BANKS WERE PAID BACK IN FULL, SOMETIMES EARLY, THERE WERE NO DEFAULTS, THE BANKS MADE MONEY, WERE REPRESENTED BY THE BEST LAW FIRMS, & WERE VERY ‘HAPPY.’ THERE WERE NO VICTIMS!” Trump fumed further.
“4) ON THE FRONT PAGE OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THERE IS A STRONG ‘DISCLAIMER CLAUSE’ TELLING ALL NOT TO RELY ON THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS,” he went on. “THE DISCLAIMER CLAUSE TELLS ANYONE REVIEWING THE DATA, INCLUDING FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, TO DO THEIR OWN RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS – IT IS A NON RELIANCE CLAUSE, AND COULD NOT BE MORE CLEAR.”
“ADDITIONALLY TO MY BEING WORTH FAR MORE THAN IS SHOWN IN THE ‘FULLY DISCLAIMED’ FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, AGAIN NOT PUTTING DOWN A VALUE FOR MY BIGGEST ASSET, BRAND, THE COMPANY HAS HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN CASH, AND VERY LITTLE DEBT.”
Trump then accused Judge Engoron and Attorney General James of “slandering” and “maligning” his Trump Organization company in a “politically motivated Witch Hunt.”
“It is a great company that has been slandered and maligned by this politically motivated Witch Hunt,” Trump concluded. “It is very unfair, and I call for help from the highest Courts in New York State, or the Federal System, to intercede.”
"THIS IS NOT AMERICA!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Judge Engoron announced his ruling on Tuesday afternoon.
The judge ruled that Trump engaged in fraud “for years” by “massively overvaluing his assets” and deceiving both banks and insurers.
“Today, a judge ruled in our favor and found that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization engaged in years of financial fraud,” Attorney General James in a statement after the ruling. “We look forward to presenting the rest of our case at trial.”