Donald Trump Built Empire on Defrauding Banks and Insurers, NY Judge Rules

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled against Trump regarding discrepancies in the ex-president's reported net worth, which was used to secure business deals and funding.

Engoron found that Trump defrauded banks, insurers, and others by exaggerating his net worth — and as a punishment for the deceitful practices, he recommended that some of his business licenses be rescinded, which would present a roadblock in the company's ability to conduct business in the state.