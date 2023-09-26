‘That is an Invitation’: Donald Trump Accused of Encouraging His Fans to ‘Assassinate’ Enemies Like Mitch McConnell and General Milley

On Tuesday, Scarborough discussed Trump’s recent rant about Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley .

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough attacked his one-time friend Donald Trump for allegedly using dangerous language to his supporters that urged them to “step up and assassinate” leaders he disagreed with, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump said about Milley, “This guy turned out to be a Woke train wreck who, if the Fake News reporting is correct, was actually dealing with China to give them a heads up on the thinking of the President of the United States.”

He added, “This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH! A war between China and the United States could have been the result of this treasonous act. To be continued!!!”

Last year, Trump publicly raged at Mitch McConnell telling his supporters the then-GOP Senate Minority Leader had a “DEATH WISH.”