‘That is an Invitation’: Donald Trump Accused of Encouraging His Fans to ‘Assassinate’ Enemies Like Mitch McConnell and General Milley
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough attacked his one-time friend Donald Trump for allegedly using dangerous language to his supporters that urged them to “step up and assassinate” leaders he disagreed with, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, Scarborough discussed Trump’s recent rant about Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley.
Trump said about Milley, “This guy turned out to be a Woke train wreck who, if the Fake News reporting is correct, was actually dealing with China to give them a heads up on the thinking of the President of the United States.”
He added, “This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH! A war between China and the United States could have been the result of this treasonous act. To be continued!!!”
Last year, Trump publicly raged at Mitch McConnell telling his supporters the then-GOP Senate Minority Leader had a “DEATH WISH.”
He wrote, “Is McConnell approving all of these Trillions of Dollars worth of Democrat sponsored Bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he hates Donald J. Trump, and he knows I am strongly opposed to them, or is he doing it because he believes in the Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal, and is willing to take the Country down with him?”
“In any event, either reason is unacceptable. He has a DEATH WISH. Must immediately seek help and advise from his China loving wife, Coco Chow,” he said.
- ‘Terrified’: President Biden, 80, Using Shorter Stairs & Seeing a Physical Therapist to Avoid Falling Again in Public, His Team Fear ‘Bad’ Trip
- White Claws at the White House: Mark Meadows Accidentally Got Drunk Because He Didn't Realize Hard Seltzers Contain Alcohol, Ex-aide Claims
- ‘UNLESS YOU GET EVERYTHING’: Donald Trump Demands HOUSE GOP Shut Down Government As Ex-President Rises in 2024 Polls
Scarborough’s guest, former Senator Claire McCaskill, asked, “Where is the chairman of the Armed Services Committee in the United States, the ranking member of the Armed Services Committee in the United States Senate? Where is he? Where where is Joni Ernst, who served in the military? Where where are the Republicans that say they care about the military?”
She continued, “The idea that he would get away with saying this without being totally lambasted by every Republican elected official is stunning to me. This is one of the worst things he’s ever said. And imagine how high that bar is.”
Scarborough interjected, “When you’re talking, you’re asking where these Republican senators are on the horrible things that are being said about General Milley. Well, you could ask the same question about where were they when Donald Trump attacked Mitch McConnell back in the fall of last year.”
He said, “And then he put in all caps. “He has a DEATH WISH,” all caps.”
“That’s not a dog whistle. That is an invitation. Just like “come on January 6, it’s going to be wild,” when he says things like Mitch McConnell has a and then an all caps, a DEATH WISH, that is an invitation for his people to step up and assassinate Mitch McConnell, or General Milley,” Scarborough said.
McCaskill replied, “It’s, it’s so depressing.”