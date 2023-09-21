Donald Trump Attacks Billionaire Donor Charles Koch Calling Him 'Very Stupid, Awkward, and Highly Overrated Globalist'
Former President Donald Trump voiced his disdain for billionaire libertarian donor Charles Koch on Wednesday, September 20, accusing him of being a "very stupid, awkward, and highly overrated globalist," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump's comments came in response to an article revealing that the Koch-funded 'Americans For Prosperity' foundation had raised over $70 million to oppose his potential 2024 Republican primary bid.
"Very stupid, awkward, and highly overrated globalist Charles Koch of the Koch Network doesn't have a clue," Trump posted on Truth Social to his 6.3 million followers.
"He said his best years were the four years during the Trump Administration, and now his people are aimlessly throwing away other people's money," he continued. "Watch what happens to Charles Koch!"
According to Mediaite, Charles Koch did not donate to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. However, several of his affiliates were later appointed to positions within the Trump administration.
Tensions between the ex-president and the political doner have been evident for years. In 2018, Trump referred to the Koch brothers as a "total joke" and proclaimed, "I don't need their money or bad ideas," after Charles Koch criticized Trump's trade policies, arguing that they were unfair to foreign workers.
Trump had also previously taken aim at Charles's late brother, David Koch, who passed away in 2019.
In a 2018 tweet, Trump dismissed the brothers' influence and questioned their financial contributions to politicians, stating, "Charles Koch of Koch Brothers, who claims to be giving away millions of dollars to politicians even though I know very few who have seen this, now makes the ridiculous statement that what President Trump is doing is unfair to 'foreign workers.' He is correct, AMERICA FIRST!"
The Koch brothers have been majorly influential in conservative politics.
According to the Hill, their network spent nearly $500 million in GOP races and supporting conservative policies in the 2020 and 2024 election cycles.
"There is a clear sense of urgency around choosing candidates who can win," an official with the Americans for Prosperity advocacy group told the Times. "Even a significant number of President Trump's own supporters are concerned about his electability and open to an alternative."
Trump is the first US President in history to be indicted four times for 91 criminal cases against him. However, according to Real Clear Politics, the legal woes have yet to impact the former President's lead in the upcoming Republican primaries.
According to recent polling, Trump is sitting comfortably at 58.8% of likely GOP voters, almost 47 points ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who currently polls at 12%.
Vivek Ramaswamy is currently in third place at 7.5%, while the rest of the candidates poll anywhere from 1 to 5%.