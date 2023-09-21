Donald Trump Attacks Billionaire Donor Charles Koch Calling Him 'Very Stupid, Awkward, and Highly Overrated Globalist'

According to Mediaite, Charles Koch did not donate to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. However, several of his affiliates were later appointed to positions within the Trump administration.

Tensions between the ex-president and the political doner have been evident for years. In 2018, Trump referred to the Koch brothers as a "total joke" and proclaimed, "I don't need their money or bad ideas," after Charles Koch criticized Trump's trade policies, arguing that they were unfair to foreign workers.

Trump had also previously taken aim at Charles's late brother, David Koch, who passed away in 2019.

In a 2018 tweet, Trump dismissed the brothers' influence and questioned their financial contributions to politicians, stating, "Charles Koch of Koch Brothers, who claims to be giving away millions of dollars to politicians even though I know very few who have seen this, now makes the ridiculous statement that what President Trump is doing is unfair to 'foreign workers.' He is correct, AMERICA FIRST!"