Ex-Trump Aide Cassidy Hutchinson Accuses Rudy Giuliani of Groping Her on Day of Capitol Attack

Like her bombshell testimony before Congress, Hutchinson has come forward with another shocking claim regarding January 6, 2021. However, her claims were much different than what she revealed before Congress.

In her upcoming book, Enough, Hutchinson accused Giuliani of molesting her during a pivotal moment that day. The former aide alleged that Giuliani groped her at a backstage tent while Trump addressed a crowd of unruly MAGA supporters gathered on the Ellipse.

