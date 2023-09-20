Ex-Trump Aide Cassidy Hutchinson Accuses Rudy Giuliani of Groping Her on Day of Capitol Attack
Former Donald Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson accused Rudy Giuliani of grouping her on January 6, 2021, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hutchinson made headlines as a key witness during the January 6 Congressional Hearings, in which she gave a detailed account of behind-the-scenes chaos within the Trump administration leading up to that fateful day.
Like her bombshell testimony before Congress, Hutchinson has come forward with another shocking claim regarding January 6, 2021. However, her claims were much different than what she revealed before Congress.
In her upcoming book, Enough, Hutchinson accused Giuliani of molesting her during a pivotal moment that day. The former aide alleged that Giuliani groped her at a backstage tent while Trump addressed a crowd of unruly MAGA supporters gathered on the Ellipse.
Moments before Trump told the crowd that he was going to march alongside them to the Capitol, Hutchinson recalled the unwanted touch of the man once dubbed "America's Mayor."
"I find Rudy in the back of the tent with, among others, John Eastman," Hutchinson wrote according to an excerpt reported by The Guardian.
"The corners of his mouth split into a Cheshire cat smile. Waving a stack of documents, he moves towards me, like a wolf closing in on its prey."
Hutchinson claimed that Giuliani boasted about the so-called "evidence" he possessed that proved the Trump administration's claim that the election was stolen and said, "It’s all here. We’re going to pull this off."
"Rudy wraps one arm around my body, closing the space that was separating us," Hutchinson continued on Giuliani's behavior. "I feel his stack of documents press into the small of my back. I lower my eyes and watch his free hand reach for the hem of my blazer."
"‘By the way,’ he says, fingering the fabric, ‘I’m loving this leather jacket on you.’ His hand slips under my blazer, then my skirt."
The disturbing account continued with Hutchinson writing that she could "feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh."
"He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced. My eyes dart to [Trump adviser] John Eastman, who flashes a leering grin," the former aide wrote.
"I fight against the tension in my muscles and recoil from Rudy’s grip … filled with rage, I storm through the tent, on yet another quest for Mark [Meadows, Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff]."
While shocking, Hutchinson's allegation echoed previous separate accusations against Giuliani regarding sexual misconduct in the workplace.
Giuliani was sued by former employee Noelle Dunphy, who sought $3.1 million in her sexual harassment lawsuit. Dunphy accused Giuliani of exposing himself to her without consent, demanding sexual favors and acting erratic while under the influence of alcohol.
While Giuliani denied the allegations, the lawsuit revealed disturbing audio transcripts that contradicted Giuliani's denial.