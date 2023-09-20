Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Rudy Giuliani

Ex-Trump Aide Cassidy Hutchinson Accuses Rudy Giuliani of Groping Her on Day of Capitol Attack

cassidy hutchinson rudy pp
Source: MEGA

Ex-Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson accused Rudy Giuliani of groping her on January 6.

By:

Sep. 20 2023, Published 7:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Former Donald Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson accused Rudy Giuliani of grouping her on January 6, 2021, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hutchinson made headlines as a key witness during the January 6 Congressional Hearings, in which she gave a detailed account of behind-the-scenes chaos within the Trump administration leading up to that fateful day.

Article continues below advertisement
cassidihyhutchinson
Source: MEGA

Hutchinson testified before congress on what she heard and witnessed leading up to January 6.

Like her bombshell testimony before Congress, Hutchinson has come forward with another shocking claim regarding January 6, 2021. However, her claims were much different than what she revealed before Congress.

In her upcoming book, Enough, Hutchinson accused Giuliani of molesting her during a pivotal moment that day. The former aide alleged that Giuliani groped her at a backstage tent while Trump addressed a crowd of unruly MAGA supporters gathered on the Ellipse.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
rudy giuliani mega
Source: MEGA

Hutchinson accused Giuliani of groping her while Trump delivered his speech at the Stop the Steal rally.

Moments before Trump told the crowd that he was going to march alongside them to the Capitol, Hutchinson recalled the unwanted touch of the man once dubbed "America's Mayor."

"I find Rudy in the back of the tent with, among others, John Eastman," Hutchinson wrote according to an excerpt reported by The Guardian.

"The corners of his mouth split into a Cheshire cat smile. Waving a stack of documents, he moves towards me, like a wolf closing in on its prey."

Article continues below advertisement
johneastman rudyguiliani
Source: MEGA

Hutchinson's testimony was viewed as a crucial first hand account to the Trump admin's alleged election interference scheme.

MORE ON:
Rudy Giuliani

Hutchinson claimed that Giuliani boasted about the so-called "evidence" he possessed that proved the Trump administration's claim that the election was stolen and said, "It’s all here. We’re going to pull this off."

"Rudy wraps one arm around my body, closing the space that was separating us," Hutchinson continued on Giuliani's behavior. "I feel his stack of documents press into the small of my back. I lower my eyes and watch his free hand reach for the hem of my blazer."

"‘By the way,’ he says, fingering the fabric, ‘I’m loving this leather jacket on you.’ His hand slips under my blazer, then my skirt."

Article continues below advertisement

The disturbing account continued with Hutchinson writing that she could "feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh."

"He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced. My eyes dart to [Trump adviser] John Eastman, who flashes a leering grin," the former aide wrote.

"I fight against the tension in my muscles and recoil from Rudy’s grip … filled with rage, I storm through the tent, on yet another quest for Mark [Meadows, Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff]."

cassidyhutchinson
Source: MEGA

Hutchinson worked for Trump co-defendant and former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Article continues below advertisement

While shocking, Hutchinson's allegation echoed previous separate accusations against Giuliani regarding sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Giuliani was sued by former employee Noelle Dunphy, who sought $3.1 million in her sexual harassment lawsuit. Dunphy accused Giuliani of exposing himself to her without consent, demanding sexual favors and acting erratic while under the influence of alcohol.

While Giuliani denied the allegations, the lawsuit revealed disturbing audio transcripts that contradicted Giuliani's denial.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.