Jan. 6 House Select Committee Witness Cassidy Hutchinson Worked With Donald Trump For 9 Weeks After He Left Office

“I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and ‘leaker’), and when she requested to go with certain others of the team to Florida after my having served a full term in office, I personally turned her request down,” Trump wrote in June following her scathing testimony against him.

Trump continued, “Why did she want to go with us if she felt we were so terrible? I understand that she was very upset and angry that I didn’t want her to go, or be a member of the team. She is bad news!”

Although it is true Hutchinson did not join Trump and members of his team to Florida – where he resided after leaving the Oval Office – the recently revealed documents confirmed Hutchinson still worked as part of Trump’s post-presidency team out of Arlington, Virginia.