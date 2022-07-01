Cassidy Hutchinson Was One Of Two Jan. 6 Witnesses Intimidated By Trump Camp: Report
Cassidy Hutchinson was one of two witnesses who were intimidated by former Donald Trump's camp, Radar has learned.
Citing three anonymous sources, CNN reported that Hutchinson was one of two witnesses who Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said were reportedly contacted from people connected to Trump ahead of the Jan. 6 House select committee hearings.
The committee finished its presentation June 28 by showing testimony that described witnesses being asked by people close to Trump to be loyal to the administration.
"We commonly ask witnesses connected to Mr. Trump's administration or campaign whether they have been contacted by any of their former colleagues, or anyone else, who attempted to influence or impact their testimony," Cheney said during the hearing, before showing snippets of how witnesses responded to that question.
Radar previously reported that Hutchinson, who was an aide for former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, has refused to back down on testimony in which she said Trump attempted to order his way to the U.S. Capitol during the riots. She said Trump lunged toward security detail in attempt to grab the steering wheel of the vehicle they were traveling in.
Hutchinson also said Trump wanted Secret Service members to take metal detectors out of the Whie House Ellipse area so armed supported could attend his rally, according to The Hill.
“Ms. Hutchinson stands by all of the testimony she provided yesterday, under oath, to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol,” Hutchinson’s attorneys Jody Hunt and William Jordan said in a statement to The Hill on Wednesday.
As RadarOnline previously reported, Secret Service agents are willing to testify that Trump did not lunge at them in the vehicle on Jan. 6, 2021.
Trump refuted her claims, saying she was "bad news" and a "leaker."
According to POLITICO, the House select committee did not reach out to the Secret Service ahead of the bombshell testimony from Hutchinson, a spokesperson told the outlet.
According to CNN, Hutchinson's security was a major concern of the committee heading into the hearing. That's part of the reason her identity was kept from the public ahead of the meeting. She testified for nearly two hours this week.
Punchbowl News first reported that Hutchinson was one of the witnesses who were intimidated.