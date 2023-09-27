Eric Trump Faces Backlash for Valuing Mar-a-Lago at Over $1 Billion Despite Judge's Ruling

This comes after a New York judge, Arthur Engoron, ruled that the ex-president had been overvaluing his property assets for years, deceiving banks, insurers, and others.

According to the Associated Press, Judge Engoron stated that Trump had exaggerated his net worth and overvalued his assets on paperwork used in deals and financing.

This ruling could potentially force the Trump Organization to halt all business operations in New York City. However, the GOP presidential hopeful has expressed his intention to appeal the decision promptly.