GOP Primary Shake-up? Matt Drudge Teases Last-minute Mystery Candidate in Republican Race for 2024 White House
Journalist Matt Drudge teased a last-minute mystery candidate this week who might still enter the Republican primary race for the 2024 White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come after the second Republican primary race debate was held in Simi Valley, California, on Wednesday night, Drudge suggested there might still be a “late entry” in the ongoing race.
According to a Drudge Report headline published on Thursday, the last-minute mystery candidate may be Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.
CBS’s Robert Costa further suggested that Youngkin may be preparing to enter the 2024 Republican primary race in a tweet published shortly after the Drudge Report headline on Thursday.
“Push for Youngkin 2024 now taking shape as donors and Rs grow alarmed,” Costa wrote. “‘Red Vest Retreat’ Oct. 17-18 in VA Beach... Billionaire backer Peterffy assures me ‘money would be there.’ Bill Barr telling him to put his ‘oar in.’”
The Financial Times also noted that Youngkin may throw his hat into the race despite the Virginia governor’s previous claims that he would not.
“At the same time, however, the former Carlyle executive and his aides have quietly left the door open to an eleventh-hour entrance into the 2024 Republican primary field,” Lauren Fedor wrote.
“The presidential pot is simmering, and he is happy to stir it,” a source close to Youngkin allegedly told Fedor.
Meanwhile, other possible last-minute mystery candidates to potentially enter the 2024 Republican primary race include New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former President Donald Trump remains the frontrunner in the GOP race for the White House next year.
The embattled ex-president’s 2024 campaign team sent out an email that attacked Nikki Haley after her surprising and popular performance during the GOP primary debate in Simi Valley on Thursday night.
Trump’s team linked Haley to Hillary Clinton and attacked the former South Carolina governor’s position on issues such as the Russo-Ukrainian war, immigration, Medicare, and Social Security.
“Looks like Team Trump thinks there’s a new person in second place,” NBC News reporter Allan Smith tweeted alongside the attack email.
A Drudge Report poll found that 37% of voters believed Haley won Wednesday night’s Republican primary debate.
20% of those polled said that they believed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis won the latest debate, while 19% voted for Vivek Ramaswamy and 15% voted for former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and former Vice President Mike Pence performed the poorest with 5%, 3%, and 2% respectively, according to the poll.