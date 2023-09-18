'She Goes to a Different School': GOP Senator Tim Scott Mocked After Claiming He Dates a 'Lovely Christian Girl'
Tim Scott was ridiculed over the weekend after the GOP senator claimed he dates a “lovely Christian girl,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
Scott’s claim was made on Saturday night as the GOP senator and 2024 presidential election candidate appeared for an evangelical event in Iowa.
Shortly after the 57-year-old South Carolina politician took to the stage, he was asked about his relationship status and whether there was “any special lady” in his life.
“So other than your mama, is there any special lady in your life?” asked Republican Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird during the Faith and Freedom Coalition town hall event in Des Moines on Saturday.
“I’m dating a lovely Christian girl,” Scott responded, according to Politico. “One of the things I love about the gospel of Jesus Christ is it points us always in the right direction.”
The unmarried GOP senator then recited a passage from the Book of Proverbs and asked the Iowa audience to pray for him.
Scott later repeated that he has a girlfriend and “praised God” that his life “intersected at the right time with the right person.”
“As a guy who was raised in a single-parent household mired in poverty, I understand that devastation when a family breaks up,” Scott explained on Saturday. “I live with the consequences of a father who was not there.”
“I made a commitment to make sure that never happened in my life,” he continued. “I’m so thankful to know a risen savior who has helped guide my way, and I’m so thankful that he’s allowed my life to intersect at the right time with the right person.”
“And I just say, praise the living God.”
Meanwhile, users on social media ridiculed the 57-year-old unmarried GOP senator and expressed skepticism regarding Scott’s claim that he is dating a “lovely Christian girl.”
A number of X users suggested Scott was lying about his mysterious and still-unidentified girlfriend, while others quipped that the South Carolina politician’s girlfriend “goes to a different school.”
“Lies,” wrote one X user following Scott’s appearance in Des Moines on Saturday night.
“There's a good chance Tim Scott, who's in his late 50s, is still a virgin,” added another user alongside a clip of Steve Carell from The 40-Year-Old Virgin.
“You don't know her, she goes to a different school,” wrote another X user, while one more added: “She just lives in Canada.”
“Her name is Palm(ela) Hand(erson),” quipped yet another user on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Also surprising was one person’s comment that suggested Senator Scott is not attracted to women but pretends that he is in an effort to garner more support amid the Republican primaries and next year’s presidential election.
“He really, really needs to just be who he is publicly,” the user wrote. “I mean why is he not?”