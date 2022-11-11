'Sounds Chinese, Doesn't It?' Ex-Prez Donald Trump Targets Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin In Latest Round Of Attacks After Midterm Loss

Ex-President Donald Trump has targeted Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin in his latest round of attacks following a devastatingly poor midterm election performance from the Republicans, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump’s remark against Governor Youngkin that seemed to have an underlying racist tone came on Friday morning, just days after the 76-year-old embattled businessman-turned-politician outraged members of his own political party over the majority of his candidates’ failure to win their elections and usher in a much-promised “red wave” of victories across the country.