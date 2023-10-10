'Shameful': Dan Abrams Slams MSNBC's 'Pathetic Refusal' to Call Hamas Terrorists After Gaza Attack
NewsNation host Dan Abrams slammed MSNBC this week over the network’s coverage of the escalating war between Israel and Hamas, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after the Palestinian militant group launched an unprecedented terrorist attack against Israel in Gaza on Saturday, Abrams spoke out to criticize MSNBC’s coverage of the devastating incident and its aftermath.
The 57-year-old NewsNation host and Mediaite founder slammed the network’s “whataboutisms and false equivalencies” regarding the conflict.
Abrams specifically called out MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin for “victim blaming” after Mohyeldin suggested that the Hamas attack directly resulted from “failed policies” between the United States and Israel.
“Right. It’s Israel’s fault. It’s the United States fault,” Abrams said with sarcasm on Monday. “The policies that somehow justify or even explain the slaughter, rapes, and kidnapping of innocent civilians.”
“And that ridiculous commentary set the tone for much of MSNBC’s coverage throughout the weekend,” he continued, “where many hosts seemed determined to say, ‘Well, what about the Palestinians?'”
Abrams also named MSNBC hosts Mehdi Hasan and Ali Velshi during his diatribe on Monday after the pair expressed concern about what Israel might do to Palestine in response to Saturday’s attack that left at least 11 Americans and more than 900 Israelis dead.
“Look, this is not a both-sides story, period,” Abrams charged. “Since Saturday, MSNBC has made 441 references to Hamas militants or ‘the fighters.’ They are terrorists! Full stop!”
“MSNBC’s pathetic refusal to call them that is just shameful pandering to their far-left audience,” he added.
Meanwhile, Abrams also criticized right-wing politicians and commentators for their response to Saturday’s devastating attack in Gaza and its escalating aftermath.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former President Donald Trump spoke out after the attack this weekend and claimed that the incident “never would have happened” if he was still president.
“The atrocities we’re witnessing in Israel would never have happened if I was president, would never have ever happened when I was commander in chief,” Trump said on Sunday.
He continued, “We reduced the Iranian economy and I withdrew from the disastrous Iran nuclear deal, impose the toughest ever sanctions on the regime, and imposed a strict travel ban.”
Abrams expressed skepticism about the embattled ex-president’s claims and called Trump’s remarks “counterproductive” and a “fantasy.”
“So counterproductive, the notion that these terrorists, including funding and help from Iran, would have somehow been cowed by Trump is a fantasy,” the NewsNation host said.
“Other Republicans and political commentators blaming the Biden Administration for releasing $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets as part of a prisoner exchange debate,” he continued. “Whether that should have been done, fair, but don’t use that for political gain.”