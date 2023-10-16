Home > News > Megyn Kelly War of Words: Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens Fight Over College Students Protesting Against Israel Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens battled over the Hamas-Israel conflict. By: Connor Surmonte Oct. 16 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens engaged in an intense war of words over the jeopardized future for college students who protested against Israel following this month’s Hamas attack, RadarOnline.com can report. In the latest development to come after the Palestinian militant group launched an unprecedented terrorist attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip last weekend, several college students spoke out in support of Palestine.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA College students across the country might be blacklisted from future career opportunities for supporting Palestine.

Those college students have since faced threats for their support of Palestine, and pro-Israel voices called for the students to be blacklisted from future career opportunities. 2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy released a statement defending the college students. Ramaswamy argued that the student should not be blacklisted from future job opportunities because of their positions on the latest Hamas-Israel conflict.

Megyn Kelly then disagreed with Ramaswamy, at which point Candace Owens responded and the pair engaged in an intense back-and-forth on X. “If they are not ‘persuaded’ that murdering babies is wrong, there is no ‘persuading’ them,” Kelly said of the embattled college students. “We don’t hire those who do the killing & we don’t hire those who applaud the killers while the savagery is underway.” “If you are open to hiring one of these lunatics, tho, good to know!” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

If they are not “persuaded” that murdering babies is wrong, there is no “persuading” them. We don’t hire those who do the killing & we don’t hire those who applaud the killers while the savagery is underway. If you are open to hiring one of these lunatics, tho, good to know! — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 15, 2023

Owens then accused Kelly of being “disingenuous” and argued that “stupid” college students should not be punished because they are “young and experimenting.” “Oh stop it. This is incredibly disingenuous, Megyn,” Owens said. “You know that many of those students are not out there because they want babies to be murdered.”

“College kids are stupid. I used to be radically pro-choice. Glad I didn’t get put on a ‘conservative’ black list for wanting babies murdered,” she continued. “Students are young and experimenting.” “You are an adult woman who is advocating for their lives to be permanently pigeonholed because they have the wrong ideas which are likely being spoon fed to them in their classrooms,” Owens added.

Article continues below advertisement

Oh stop it. This is incredibly disingenuous, Megyn.

You know that many of those students are not out there because they want babies to be murdered.

College kids are stupid. I used to be radically pro-choice. Glad I didn’t get put on a “conservative” black list for wanting… https://t.co/fxvnxUmSZY — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 15, 2023

Kelly and Owens continued to joust back and forth over the topic, and the Megyn Kelly Show host suggested that Owens should hire the seemingly anti-Israel and pro-Palestine college students instead. “Being liberal is not the same as taking to the streets to cheer murdered babies and blame said murders on the victims,” Kelly charged. “But you go ahead and hire as many of them as you want Candace. I’m sure the [Daily Wire] will love that.” Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Owens then argued that “students can change” and suggested that the college students’ anti-Israel views are the result of “cultural propaganda” and “educational brainwash.” “Students can change,” the Daily Wire host said. “I am living proof of it. Cultural propaganda coupled with educational brainwash has proven potent, but not irreversible.” “Awesome! Keep it rolling! Students for Justice in Palestine will love your thoughtful lessons on how it’s bad to murder Jews,” Kelly concluded before the pair’s feud came to an end. “Can’t wait to see you turn their lives around.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA More than 2,600 people have been killed so far in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, more than 2,600 people have been declared dead since Hamas attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. The Palestinian militant group was accused of murdering, burning, and beheading Israeli babies.

Numerous college students – particularly from Harvard – faced intense backlash for penning a letter that blamed the devastating attack against Israel on Israel’s “apartheid regime.” “Today’s events did not occur in a vacuum,” the students wrote. “For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison.”

Powered by RedCircle