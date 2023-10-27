Kanye West Told Jewish Adidas Manager to 'Kiss a Picture of Hitler Every Day': Report

According to a New York Times report, former employees detailed years of anti-Semitic behavior from West, including public praise of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Former employees recalled West kicking off his decade-long partnership with Adidas by drawing a swastika out of frustration over the first batch of ideas for Yeezy shoe designs.

"The Adidas employees, thrilled to get started, had arrayed sneakers and fabric swatches on a long table near a mood board pinned with images," the report said. "But nothing they showed that day at the company’s German headquarters captured the vision Mr. West had shared."