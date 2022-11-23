'Sick' Kanye West Accused Of 'Predacious Behavior Toward Women' Staffers, Created 'Disturbingly' Sexualized Atmosphere

In the piece, one unnamed former Yeezy team member alleged that Ye continuously scolded one female employee about her appearance.

“He’s just obsessed with power, and he has all the power and money to make somebody cut their hair, to make somebody lose their weight,” the team member claimed. “To the same person, he can go say things like, ‘You fat s---,’ and then this person will still have to be forced to stay because that’s how they make money. They have a lease to pay.”

The woman did not want to participate in the exposé.