Kanye West Accused Of Showing Explicit Photos & Video Of Then-Wife Kim Kardashian To Yeezy Employees

Nov. 23 2022, Published 12:49 a.m. ET

Kanye West is being accused of showing Yeezy staff members explicit photos of his then-wife Kim Kardashian, RadarOnline.com can report. The shocking revelation came to light one month after Adidas severed ties with the embattled rapper-turned-designer, 45.

In an explosive exposé by Rolling Stone, several ex-employees claimed Kanye — who legally changed his name to Ye earlier this year — played pornography in meetings and interviews, as well as showed squeamish staffers "intimate" and "explicit" shots of footage of Kim as an "intimidation tactic.”

They also allege Ye showed team members his own sex tapes with other women.

One creative recalled the time when the Donda rapper allegedly showed him a private photo of Kim during a 2018 interview. "My wife just sent me this,” Ye reportedly told him, turning his phone to reveal her intimate snap.

While the person didn't go into detail, he told Rolling Stone, “It was very revealing and personal," claiming he "didn’t really react.”

Another member of the Yeezy team revealed that at least one other time that same year, Ye allegedly played an explicit video of Kim.

When asked about the allegations the Grammy winner showed his staff nude photos of The Kardashians star, 41, a third source stated, “He’s not afraid to show explicit images or talk about situations that should be kept private.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kim's rep for comment.

In the exposé titled The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership, former staffers accused Adidas executives of turning a blind eye and allegedly allowing the Yeezy founder to create an “abusive” work culture, including projecting “a very sick pattern of predacious behavior toward women."

Kim filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021, but they have yet to settle. As RadarOnline.com reported, the rapper skipped out on a scheduled deposition in the case just weeks after playing nice and turning over his finances.

Kim's attorneys were set to grill Ye on November 16, but he was a no-show. Despite blowing off his deposition, Ye will get one more chance. He's agreed to sit for a do-over on November 29 at 9:30 AM. If he fails to show up again, he could risk custody of his kids.

Ye and Kim share four children together — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

