Back On? Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Spotted in Dubai After Rapper Was Accused of 'Controlling' Behavior, Breakup Talk

The Atlantis is the same hotel where West's trainer, Harley Pasternak, claimed they had a run-in earlier this week. West said the trainer was stalking him in Dubai, which sources close to the trainer denied.

West and Censori have been married since December 2022. The Yeezy fashion designer and his wife were caught partying together this week following fresh reports which claimed Censori and West were taking a break due to disagreements.

Rumors of a breakup swirled after a body language expert sounded off about the 28-year-old's "wary glances" and "blank" stares, suggesting that Censori has a "desire to stop" the outlandish acts with her husband.