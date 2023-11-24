Back On? Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Spotted in Dubai After Rapper Was Accused of 'Controlling' Behavior, Breakup Talk
Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, cast doubt on claims their marriage is slowly unraveling after he was accused of "controlling" and "dominating" behavior.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Eazy rapper and Censori were spotted living it up at the Royal Atlantis hotel with Ty Dolla $ign in Dubai, jamming out to Chris Brown music alongside several other attendees. Ye was all smiles with Bianca as they affectionately swayed side to side during the event.
The Atlantis is the same hotel where West's trainer, Harley Pasternak, claimed they had a run-in earlier this week. West said the trainer was stalking him in Dubai, which sources close to the trainer denied.
West and Censori have been married since December 2022. The Yeezy fashion designer and his wife were caught partying together this week following fresh reports which claimed Censori and West were taking a break due to disagreements.
Rumors of a breakup swirled after a body language expert sounded off about the 28-year-old's "wary glances" and "blank" stares, suggesting that Censori has a "desire to stop" the outlandish acts with her husband.
Insiders previously told Daily Mail that West has been trying to turn his current wife into a "radicalized" version of his reality star ex Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children. "She's shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to 'f--- off' when they tried to ask if she was okay."
As their romance continues, other reports emerged claiming those close to her "have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision."
In recent weeks, Censori stepped out wearing figure-hugging nude pants and no shirt, clutching a cushion to her chest while being photographed by a slew of paparazzi — one of her many risqué ensembles after getting serious with Ye.
It was claimed that while she spent time with pals in her native Australia, they allegedly orchestrated an intervention and told her to "wake the f--- up" to Ye's controlling behavior, according to reports.
"Her friends let her know exactly how they feel," one insider alleged. "She knows that she has shut out those close to her, and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage."