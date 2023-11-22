Kanye West's Ex-Trainer Calls Hotel Security on Rapper After Bizarre Run-in
Kanye West's unexpected reunion with his former trainer, Harley Pasternak, took a surprising turn when the muscleman had hotel security called on the rapper after their bizarre run-in, RadarOnline.com has learned.
West and Pasternak are currently in Dubai on a separate trip.
The encounter happened on Monday at Atlantis The Royal Dubai resort. Pasternak was allegedly at the concierge desk requesting a dinner reservation when Kanye — who goes by Ye — noticed him. Ye's camp told TMZ that the rapper believed his ex-trainer was stalking him, so we whipped out his phone and started to record him.
Ye allegedly approached Pasternak when he was at the hotel's concierge desk and bizarrely tried to embrace him. The trainer is said to have rejected the musician's advance, and that's when the person behind the desk asked Pasternak if he needed security.
He said yes — but when security came, Ye and his team were allegedly nowhere in sight.
For those who need a refresher: Ye and Pasternak's close friendship went downhill in 2016 when the trainer called 911 and paramedics after the rapper began acting manic during one of their sessions. His calls led to Ye being committed to the UCLA Medical Center for mental evaluation.
The ex-pals were in Dubai for different reasons. Ye was there with his kids before the Thanksgiving holiday, while sources told TMZ that Pasternack was there for work.
He reportedly owns over a dozen gyms in the Middle East and has clients he trains in Dubai. Besides Ye, Pasternack has also trained A-listers like Megan Foxx, Hilary Duff, and Charlie Puth.
Ye's behavior has been a longtime concern. His marriage with his new wife, Bianca Censori, is said to be suffering, with her loved ones allegedly staging an intervention over their worries.
The two said "I do" in a secret ceremony in December 2022, but are allegedly "taking a break."
"Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision," an insider told The Sun earlier this week.
The source claimed Censori might reunite with Ye for optics. He's allegedly having trouble distributing his new music since his antisemitic fallout.
“[Censori] may go back to him for the album launch — she loves the lifestyle — but I think it’s clear her family and friends would rather she didn’t," the insider shared.