Rudy Giuliani Demands $2 Million Lawsuit Accusing Him of Having Supermarket Worker 'Wrongfully Arrested' Be Tossed
Rudy Giuliani wants a federal judge to toss out a $2 million defamation lawsuit because the alleged victim started the imbroglio by touching him during a campaign stump, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The former NYC mayor and MAGA lawyer filed the 12-page motion to dismiss the case filed by Daniel Gill, a Staten Island, N.Y. supermarket worker who shot to fame when he tapped Giuliani on the back and stated, “What’s up scumbag.”
Gill, 40, claims he was arrested on a trumped-up felony charge, lost his job, and feared for his life after Giuliani went on national television to accuse him of abusing the elderly following the June 2022 incident at a ShopRite. Giuliani was there campaigning with his son Andrew – a candidate for governor.
The embattled Giuliani, 79, claimed Gill started the scrum by touching him and he had every right to express his opinion and bad-mouth the man for sticking his nose — and hand — in the otherwise peaceful event.
“Mr. Gill does not dispute that he made contact with Mr. Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and father of a gubernatorial candidate,” Giuliani stated the court documents filed in Manhattan federal court.”
“The NYPD had a right to investigate and arrest him until further details of the attack (or contact) emerged, so this cannot form the basis for “extreme and outrageous” conduct,” Giuliani stated about Gill’s claim the former mayor orchestrated the arrest.
“Mr. Giuliani’s comments regarding the charges and how Mr. Gill might ‘come after’ someone else were cheeky quips that come with the territory of someone that attacks (or forcefully “taps” or “pats”) Mr. Giuliani like he did. Mr. Giuliani had a right to respond and share his narrative of the story, so this also cannot form the basis for 'extreme and outrageous' conduct.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gill claimed the now disgraced “America’s Mayor” exaggerated the incident, and publicly pilloried the hardworking stiff in the media.
“Mr. Giuliani had knowledge of the falsity or probable falsity of the underlying facts, and because the statements exposed Mr. Gill to the odious, shameful accusation that he is predatory to elders,” Gill’s renowned lawyers, Ronald L. Kuby and Rhidaya Trivedi, stated in court documents.
“Mr. Giuliani accused Mr. Gill of hunting the elderly — a behavior that no member of the public would hesitate to call evil, shameful, and contemptuous.”
In September 2022, the case against Gill was adjourned in contemplation of dismissal after six months after prosecutors examined the evidence, according to the Staten Island Advance.
Even current Mayor Eric Adams questioned the arrest, saying, “Someone needs to remind former Mayor Giuliani that falsely reporting a crime is a crime.”
Giuliani, who is facing myriad of lawsuits and criminal charges following his attempt to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election, charged the video footage of Gill touching him invalidates the defamation since it proves he was actually attacked – albeit gently.
“With this admission of contact, while Mr. Gill can deny that the contact was forceful, it was still undisputedly made, which negates the falsity of the statement.”