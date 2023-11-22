Rudy Giuliani Demands $2 Million Lawsuit Accusing Him of Having Supermarket Worker 'Wrongfully Arrested' Be Tossed

Rudy Giuliani wants a federal judge to toss out a $2 million defamation lawsuit because the alleged victim started the imbroglio by touching him during a campaign stump, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The former NYC mayor and MAGA lawyer filed the 12-page motion to dismiss the case filed by Daniel Gill, a Staten Island, N.Y. supermarket worker who shot to fame when he tapped Giuliani on the back and stated, “What’s up scumbag.”

Gill, 40, claims he was arrested on a trumped-up felony charge, lost his job, and feared for his life after Giuliani went on national television to accuse him of abusing the elderly following the June 2022 incident at a ShopRite. Giuliani was there campaigning with his son Andrew – a candidate for governor.